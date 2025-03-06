Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 764%, Are Whales Back?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 11:06
    This coincides with massive surge in large holder inflows
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 764%, Are Whales Back?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a 764% surge in large holder netflows, sparking speculation that whales may be making a comeback.

    Advertisement

    Large Holders Netflow provides insight into the change in the position of whales; a surge might indicate accumulation from large players, while drops point to reduced positions, or selling.

    Blockchain data from IntoTheBlock reveals a significant increase in Shiba Inu's large holder netflows in the last 24 hours, skyrocketing from -31.22 billion SHIB to 1.07 trillion SHIB. This coincides with a massive surge in large holder inflows within the last 24 hours, from 497.49 billion SHIB to 1.67 trillion SHIB. In this time frame, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume, which is indicative of whale activity, surged 16% to $39.84 million.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve
    Top Trader Says XRP Is Still Facing Major Bearish Pattern
    Strategy’s Saylor Explains Why US Needs Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Delivers Grim Volume Signal, Bitcoin (BTC): Is it Trying to Break $90,000? Solana (SOL): Days Before Recovery?

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 10:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The spike both in large holder inflows and netflows as well as whale activity might indicate that whales may be once again back to accumulating SHIB, reflecting renewed confidence among large holders.

    While netflows have increased, it is unclear whether this will result in a short-term breakout. In the meantime, traders are intently monitoring resistance levels and market sentiment to predict SHIB's next move. If whale accumulation continues, SHIB could be on the verge of another major price move.

    SHIB price rebounds

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.000014 as the broader market continued to recover. Bitcoin surpassed $90,000, while Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink's LINK and Aptos' APT saw double-digit percentage rises.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level since early November, which may have boosted cryptocurrency prices.

    Related
    9.2 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Open Interest Soars
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 15:49
    9.2 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, SHIB Open Interest Soars
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Macroeconomic concerns have recently taken center stage, weighing on investor sentiment and pressuring risk assets like U.S. stocks and digital assets lower.

    Shiba Inu started rebounding from lows of $0.0000121 on March 4 and would conclude its third day of gains if today concludes in the green. SHIB's price reached intraday highs of $0.0000138; on the upside, SHIB faces its next resistance at the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001679 and then at the daily SMA 200 at $0.0000192. On the downside, SHIB might test support at $0.0000116 if the price declines.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 10:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 9:41
    Solana (SOL) Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Bitcoin Events Unveils the World’s First Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Netflows Skyrocket 764%, Are Whales Back?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Is Not Recovery, Here's Why
    Solana (SOL) Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD