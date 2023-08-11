Shiba Inu: Legendary Game Developer to Attend Canada's Largest Blockchain Conference

Legendary game developer William Volk, known for his innovations in the early days of CD-ROM entertainment, is set to join a formidable lineup of speakers at Canada's premier blockchain event
The 5th annual Futurist Conference, Canada's premier blockchain and cryptocurrency event, is poised to gather a star-studded list of speakers on Aug. 15-16. Amidst the expected sea of startup founders, investors, and financial magnates, a new name has emerged in the lineup: William Volk, a renowned game developer with a storied career in the tech industry.

Volk, whose impressive résumé includes pivotal roles at Avalon Hill, Epson, and Activision, is currently the Alpha Director at Shiba Inu Games.

The prominent developer has been a force in the gaming industry for decades, overseeing key projects like "Return to Zork" that were foundational in the rise of CD-ROM entertainment.

Of late, his interests seem to have veered into the crypto and blockchain domain, with his recent role at Ownerfy, a platform that simplifies blockchain token creation, especially highlighting his adaptability and forward-thinking mindset.

This year's Futurist Conference is all set to facilitate engaging conversations on how future technologies might reshape our global economy.

Among the luminaries scheduled to speak are Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson, founder of IO Global, and Michele Romanow, known for her role in CBC's Dragons’ Den.

One speaker of particular interest to the Shiba Inu community is Shytoshi Kusama, whose talk is expected to offer insights on the bigger picture surrounding the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. 

