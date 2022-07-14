Shiba Inu Large Transactions Rise as Whales' Balances Grow 20%

Thu, 07/14/2022 - 14:47
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has reclaimed biggest token position among top 100 ETH whales
Shiba Inu Large Transactions Rise as Whales' Balances Grow 20%
Shiba Inu whales, or large holders, are on the move, according to IntoTheBlock data, as large transactions have increased by 85% over the past day. A transaction is often more than $100,000, and large transaction spikes are sometimes associated with increased activity from whales who are either buying or selling.

WhaleStats
Analysis of Top 100 Shiba Inu Holders, Courtesy: WhaleStats

The top 100 Shiba Inu holders analyzed by WhaleStats also showed a 33% rise in active addresses as crypto whales engaged with millions of Shiba Inu coins, increasing the volume of large transactions. Whales' trading volumes and the average Shib value rose by 28.41% and 25.47%, respectively, in the last 24 hours. The netflow increased by 50% as well.

Shiba Inu has reclaimed the biggest token position among the top 100 ETH whales, according to WhaleStats Data. Shiba Inu has reached a new holder milestone, which represents an all-time high. According to Whalestats, 1,201,904 addresses now hold Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu's price reclaimed the psychological level of $0.000010 after falling below it on July 13. When this article was published, SHIB was trading down 3% at $0.00001022.

Shiba Inu welcomes David Kern to SHIB Metaverse team

The Shiba Inu team has welcomed David Kern to the Shib's Metaverse team as an advisor. David Kern previously held the position of technical director for technicolor animation and games and principle technical artist for Sony at Zipper Interactive.

Shiba Inu is collaborating with Exo Viewer to integrate Shiboshis from the upcoming Shiba Inu Games into interactive 3D displays, according to a recent tweet. Shiboshi characters will transition from their 2D artwork to 3D renditions. No release date has yet been specified.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

