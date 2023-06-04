Shiba Inu Large Transaction Volume Exceeds 1.6 Trillion SHIB as Market Accumulates

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Recent data from IntoTheBlock reveals a staggering surge in the volume of large transactions involving the Shiba Inu token. Since June 1, these transactions have witnessed a remarkable increase of $10.7 million, marking a substantial growth of 310.69%. This translates to a surge of 1.24 trillion SHIB, with the total amounting to 1.65 trillion SHIB in the past 24 hours. Notably, it is important to clarify that these large transactions are only considered if they amount to at least $100,000.

The recent spike in large transactions involving the Shiba Inu token sheds light on price action secrets surrounding the token. Typically, such sudden bursts of activity from prominent investors occur during periods of relative market inactivity. Currently, the price of SHIB has remained within a tight price range for the past month, indicating a phase of accumulation. While the market may seem uneventful at first glance, on-chain metrics indicate a discernible buying activity.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, it is crucial to exercise caution when interpreting these metrics as evidence that the price of the Shiba Inu token will experience a significant surge, enriching those who have quietly accumulated. The correlation between on-chain metrics and price movements is complex, and various factors can influence the token's trajectory. Therefore, while the recent surge in large transactions offers insights into investor behavior, it is unlikely to serve as a definitive indicator of an imminent price increase.

As the Shiba Inu token continues to capture the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors, monitoring both on-chain metrics and broader market trends will provide a more comprehensive understanding of its potential price action in the coming days.