Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announcement Made by Crypto Exchange Kraken: Details

SHIB BPP, a Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, has shared the latest SHIB announcement from Kraken Pro, Kraken Exchange's advanced cryptocurrency trading platform.

"Kraken Pro, the exchange's advanced cryptocurrency trading platform, will be offering 0% maker and 0.01% taker fees for trading SHIB for the next 100 days," SHIB BPP shared in a tweet.

An announcement from the official Kraken Pro Twitter account reads: "Celebrate our new perpetual futures listings. Enjoy the lowest fee tier when trading SHIB over the next 100 days.0% maker, 0.01% taker."

As reported, Shiba Inu perpetual futures went live on the third largest crypto exchange, Kraken, on May 30. A perpetual contract is a derivative whose value is derived from the underlying cryptocurrency asset.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead sparks curiosity

Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, ignited curiosity in the SHIB community after he publicly requested that he would like to converse with any contact from Hotbit.

Kusama tweeted, "Anyone have a contact at HotBit? I'd like to have a conversation with the good folks there before they take a bow."

Shanghai- and Taipei-based crypto exchange Hotbit ceased operations on May 22 and asked users to withdraw their remaining assets by June 21 at 4:00 a.m. UTC.

In positive news for SHIB, the Shiba Inu burn rate is up a whopping 1,222.60%, with 182,528,847 SHIB burned in the last 24 hours.

Most recently, a single wallet made a massive 151,946,848 SHIB burn, while earlier, a single transaction saw 30,581,998 SHIB sent to dead addresses.