Shiba Inu: Japanese Crypto Exchange Announces SHIB Listing

The push by the Shiba Inu community to get the SHIB token listed on major Japanese crypto exchanges is yielding the desired result, as BitFlyer, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges with over 2.5 million users, has announced it will start handling SHIB.

Though further details as to the specific time were not yet available at press time, the Tokyo, Japan-based BitFlyer, which dates back to 2014, has announced a SHIB handling commemoration with a prize pool of 10,000 yen for 20 eligible winners.

The campaign will start on March 22 and end the moment it starts handling SHIB, as the translation of its tweet from Japanese reads.

As reported, OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of San Francisco-based exchange OkCoin, finally started handling SHIB on Feb. 28. The crypto exchange reported positive feedback in the wake of the Shiba Inu listing.

Shiba Inu community member, known as @Cheggy19 on Twitter, has taken it upon themselves to be at the forefront of the push to list Shiba Inu on Japanese crypto exchanges. March 22 marks day 258 since the move was initiated.

Shiba Inu price

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.72% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001078. The total number of Shiba Inu holders, according to WhaleStats, is 1,326,896.

Out of this number, 66% are long-term holders, having held for more than a year, according to IntoTheBlock data. Thirty percent have held within the last 12 months, while 3% have held their SHIB for less than a month.