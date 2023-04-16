Shiba Inu: Something Cooking for Games? SHIB Consultant's Tweet Suggests Something

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead games consultant William Volk on Twitter shared an image of Shiba Inu dogs on LEASH. He wrote alongside the tweet, "It must be a sign" while tagging SHIB and Shiba Eternity.

In February, PlayStation stirred attention as it shared the teaser of an upcoming puzzle game, although unrelated to the Shiba Inu project, and called on gamers to "play as a Shiba Inu."

The Shiba Inus depicted in the image shared by Volk seemed to be in a playful moment. The comments in response to the tweet might provide a hint as to what Volk inferred. A Twitter user commented, "Great things going," while adding the lookout emoji.

Although further details have yet to emerge at press time as to what Volk meant, the Shiba Inu community continues to keep their fingers crossed on potential developments in the games sector.

In October 2022, Shiba Eternity, a free-to-play collectible card game developed by PlaySide Studios under the guidance of William Volk and the creative direction of Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama launched worldwide for iOS and Android users.

Shiba Eternity is based on Shiboshis; a special race of Shiba Inu dogs that have developed technology, art and warfare of their own. There are over 500 unique cards to collect and 10,000 different Shiboshi heroes.

Shytoshi Kusama said in a Shibarium blog post this year that the goal for Shiba Eternity was to produce a quality game that could be leveraged and licensed to the greater Shiboshi community and made into a Shibarium version that rewards players. He noted that this goal remained on track while teasing a blockchain release.

After Shiba Eternity Lore was released in November last year, Kusama stated that his focus had now shifted to launching the blockchain version.