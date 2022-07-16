Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Holders Can Now Enjoy Luxury Yacht Services with Their Cryptos

Several top brokerage firms now accept crypto payments to buy and charter yachts

Holders of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin can now use their cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury yacht services. This comes as the use of cryptocurrencies increases in the yachting industry. Several top brokerage firms now accept crypto payments to buy and charter yachts.

The most recent is Monaco-based Yachtzoo, which has collaborated with the cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay. Other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, XRP, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and stablecoins.

In May, U.Today covered the luxury yacht charter and brokerage company Camper & Nicholsons accepting cryptocurrencies via BitPay. As reported, the 240-year-old company now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its entire yacht fleet, for buying, chartering and all other services.

SuperYachtsMonaco, a boutique yacht brokerage headquartered in Monaco, recently announced its partnership with BitPay, in which it sold a 40.2-meter Benetti motor yacht, Oryx, using the crypto payments processor.

Acceptance of cryptocurrency as payment increases

The acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment is growing. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin holders can now pay for Uber Eats food deliveries with their cryptocurrencies via BitPay.

Food delivery companies such as DoorDash and Grubhub, as well as takeout restaurants such as Grill, Chili's, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Steak 'n Shake and many more are also accepting crypto via BitPay.

Luxury watchmakers such as Tag Heuer, Hublot and Breitling have also raised the crypto flag by accepting crypto payments for their goods.

Pack day!! Donruss Optic #NFTs are now live!



Hey @mcuban and @dallasmavs check out this INSANE Luka 1/10 already listed on our Crypto marketplace!



Fund your Panini Wallet powered by @BitPay with @dogecoin and pick this up before its sniped! https://t.co/bbsP3j3Qky#dogearmy pic.twitter.com/eFJyuKR0tE — Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) July 15, 2022

Panini America, the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and trading cards, also accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for NFTs powered by BitPay Panini Wallet.