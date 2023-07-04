Shiba Inu: Community Receives Warning as Fake SHIB 2.0 Gets Exposed

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 15:03
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu community warned to avoid SHIB 2.0
Shiba Inu: Community Receives Warning as Fake SHIB 2.0 Gets Exposed
ShibArmy Scam Alerts, a Twitter account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting Shiba Inu users, has alerted the SHIB community about scams perpetuated with SHIB 2.0.

In a new tweet, @susbarium warned the SHIB community about tokens launched from such addresses as SHIB 2.0. The Shiba Inu community is also warned to beware of Ethereum Names (ENS) that may seem like they belong to Shiba Inu but do not. They should also beware of tokens hinting that they are a part of the SHIB ecosystem, when in reality, they are not.

According to a screenshot shared by Shiba Ecosystem official Lucie, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama alerted the community that there is no SHIB 2.0, urging it not to fall for scams.

Responding to a user who asked that he make a Twitter post about this, Kusama said, "I'm too busy starting the launch process of a blockchain," adding, "Dyodr, meaning do your own diligent research."

Given the rise in scam methods and fraudulent activity, ShibArmy Scam Alerts has frequently issued alerts to the SHIB community warning about these scams.

Recently, @susbarium alerted the community of the latest scam attempts targeting users of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

In a tweet, ShibArmy Scam Alerts warned the community about an email scam, urging users to be wary of fake messages claiming their Coinbase accounts were on hold until further action was taken. It also urged them not to click on fraudulent links.

As reported, the Shiba Inu community was warned about fake SHI and TREAT tokens, as these are not yet available.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

