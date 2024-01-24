Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu bulls will have to confront massive 240 trillion barrier
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 14:45
Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) paused a retreat that began at the very start of the week and now faces a crucial pivotal test.

Advertisement

SHIB stopped short of the $0.000009 mark in Wednesday's trading but reached intraday highs of $0.00000899 at press time. Shiba Inu saw three straight days of losses and, in the process, hit the key support at $0.0000084.  

The significance of this level is the possibility of a base for the Shiba Inu price at this key level and even a renewed climb if this support holds. This is crucial given that SHIB has rebounded twice from this key level in January.

That said, the path seems to be tilted to the upside for Shiba Inu, based on the appearance of the bullish cup and handle pattern on its daily chart. The cup with handle is a technical price chart that forms the shape of a cup and a handle, often marked by a consolidation period followed by a breakout.

If this is the case for Shiba Inu, bulls would have to confront a massive 240 trillion SHIB barrier, whose triumph might cause the SHIB price to erase a zero and ultimately lock in about 80% gains.

IntoTheBlock
Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

According to IntoTheBlock data, the next barrier from where SHIB presently trades is between the $0.000009 and $0.000014 levels, where 240.59 trillion SHIB were bought by 347,430 addresses for an average price of $0.000011.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000891.

Shiba Inu receives innovations and upgrades

In a new tweet, Blockchain Explorer Blockscout says it has launched a "DAppscout" for the Shibarium Mainnet, making it easier for users to access Shibarium dApps.

Shiba Inu partner Welly's fast food restaurant has also shared the exciting news that it has developed a bot working on Shibarium that inscribes daily sales. This would allow Welly holders to be able to track the performance of Welly's physical stores on the blockchain.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,173% as Whales Make Intriguing Move

Shibarium is also set to introduce a transformative token-burning mechanism. Starting this January, the burn mechanism will evolve into an automated system on Shibarium testnet Puppynet for testing purposes.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?
2024/01/24 14:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image $100 Million in XRP Transferred to Mystery Address as XRP Price Up
2024/01/24 14:47
$100 Million in XRP Transferred to Mystery Address as XRP Price Up
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Going to Zero Against Bitcoin: Max Keiser
2024/01/24 14:47
Solana (SOL) Going to Zero Against Bitcoin: Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
New Non-Custodial Telegram Trading Bot Bitbot Raises $300k In First 72 Hours Of Presale
4th Annual MENA Conversational AI Summit 2024: Leveraging the power of Conversational AI for improved customer experience.
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?
$100 Million in XRP Transferred to Mystery Address as XRP Price Up
Show all