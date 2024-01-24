Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) paused a retreat that began at the very start of the week and now faces a crucial pivotal test.

Advertisement

SHIB stopped short of the $0.000009 mark in Wednesday's trading but reached intraday highs of $0.00000899 at press time. Shiba Inu saw three straight days of losses and, in the process, hit the key support at $0.0000084.

The significance of this level is the possibility of a base for the Shiba Inu price at this key level and even a renewed climb if this support holds. This is crucial given that SHIB has rebounded twice from this key level in January.

That said, the path seems to be tilted to the upside for Shiba Inu, based on the appearance of the bullish cup and handle pattern on its daily chart. The cup with handle is a technical price chart that forms the shape of a cup and a handle, often marked by a consolidation period followed by a breakout.

If this is the case for Shiba Inu, bulls would have to confront a massive 240 trillion SHIB barrier, whose triumph might cause the SHIB price to erase a zero and ultimately lock in about 80% gains.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the next barrier from where SHIB presently trades is between the $0.000009 and $0.000014 levels, where 240.59 trillion SHIB were bought by 347,430 addresses for an average price of $0.000011.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000891.

Shiba Inu receives innovations and upgrades

In a new tweet, Blockchain Explorer Blockscout says it has launched a "DAppscout" for the Shibarium Mainnet, making it easier for users to access Shibarium dApps.

Shiba Inu partner Welly's fast food restaurant has also shared the exciting news that it has developed a bot working on Shibarium that inscribes daily sales. This would allow Welly holders to be able to track the performance of Welly's physical stores on the blockchain.

Shibarium is also set to introduce a transformative token-burning mechanism. Starting this January, the burn mechanism will evolve into an automated system on Shibarium testnet Puppynet for testing purposes.