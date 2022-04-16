Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Supported by AMC's Mobile App

News
Sat, 04/16/2022 - 09:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC’s mobile app now supports Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two most popular meme cryptocurrencies
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Supported by AMC's Mobile App
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The official mobile app of AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, now allows users to purchase tickets with the help of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, according to an announcement made by CEO Adam Aron.

Users have to update their app to their latest version in order to pay with the two largest meme coins.

As reported by U.Today, AMC finally added support for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin on its website in early March with the help of the leading cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay.   

The company decided to accept the two cryptocurrencies in late 2021 after Aron ran polls on Twitter in order to gauge demand.

Related
SEC vs. Ripple: Fight for Hinman Emails Continues
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has suggested that the movie theater giant should also consider sharing the usage numbers to gauge how popular the new payment options are. Markus believes that such a move could spur more demand by promoting “competitive purchasing.”

AMC started accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other cryptocurrencies back in November after initially announcing the plan in August.

The movie theatre chain, whose stock became the darling of “yolo” traders in early 2021, is known for its unorthodox decisions. Last month, the company stunned the investment community by buying a stake in a Nevada-based gold mining company.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC vs. Ripple: Fight for Hinman Emails Continues
04/15/2022 - 20:12
SEC vs. Ripple: Fight for Hinman Emails Continues
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15
04/15/2022 - 17:20
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/15/2022 - 16:21
SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina