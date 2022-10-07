Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Eternity by Shiba Inu and PlaySide Studios has already managed to bring obvious marketing success to its creators, with the number of SHIB holders increasing by 2,220 a day after its launch. This brings the number of addresses holding at least one Shiba Inu token to a new all-time high of 2,193,520, according to CryptEye.

This is indirectly confirmed by the number of downloads of Shiba Eternity. The free-to-play card game has already hit the App Store in some regions, and the number of downloads on Google Play exceeds 10,000.

In total statistics, the number of SHIB holders has increased by 171,763 since July, where 104,200 have been added only since the beginning of September. As reported by U.Today, a sharp increase in the number of SHIB holders took place from Sept. 11, when more than 90,000 new SHIB wallets appeared in the following two weeks. By comparison, the standard weekly growth rate for new Shiba Inu token holders is no more than 10,000.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action

Interestingly, at the time of the biggest influx of SHIB holders in September, the cryptocurrency's quotations fell by almost 20%.

Overall, SHIB's price has not shown any dynamics. In the run-up to the launch, SHIB experienced short-term increases in trading volumes and even a 5% rise in quotations, but this can hardly be considered remarkable.