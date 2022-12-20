SHIB Worth Tens of Million of Dollars Found in Voyager's Accounts Purchased by Binance.US

Binance US to fill up with Shiba Inu (SHIB) worth tens of millions of dollars after Voyager's acquisition

According to crypto analytics portal Nansen, bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has $76 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens in its wallets. Thus, SHIB's share of Voyager's $579 million portfolio is currently 13.1%. After Ethereum and USDC, Shiba Inu has the largest share.

As Binance US wins the bid to acquire Voyager assets, let's take a look at some of Voyager's current crypto holdings, from addresses we have labeled:



Total worth ~$579M:$ETH ~$255M$USDC $81.7M$SHIB ~$76M$VBX ~$62M$MATIC ~$29M$LINK ~$18.5M$AVAX ~$10.2M



and others pic.twitter.com/i5hlArNXzn — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) December 20, 2022

With the acquisition of Voyager and consequently SHIB's account worth tens of millions of dollars, congratulations are in order for the world's leading crypto exchange, Binance US. As became known yesterday, the saga surrounding the CeFi broker's bankruptcy, which has been dragging on since the summer, should end soon.

Voyager's assets are to be bought out for over a billion dollars. It has also been stated that Binance.US will make a good faith deposit of $10 million, as well as reimburse costs of the acquired company of $15 million.

Big fish eat little fish

Interestingly, the auction to buy Voyager's assets was previously won by the infamous FTX exchange shortly before its collapse. Also, while Binance's U.S. arm was operating in its home region with the purchase of Voyager, the exchange's core unit finalized the purchase of Indonesia's Tokocrypto.