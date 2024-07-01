Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community With New Geo Move

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu's enigmatic leader has mystified SHIB army with his recent location change
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 15:22
    Contents
    The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu developer team known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama has been spotted making another location change on the X platform. The SHIB army is left pondering what made the SHIB leader visit this particular country.

    At some point earlier this year, Kusama changed his locations on X quite often, which raised a lot of questions from the SHIB army. However, later, the enigmatic lead developer published an explanation about his travels.

    Kusama's new location on X revealed

    Shiba Inu fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 shared on his X handle that Shytoshi Kusama is currently in the UK; the account holder published a screenshot of Kusama’s X page that proves it.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum Whale Wakes up With $24 Million Transfer
    Award-Winning Crypto Exchange BitMart Offers Premium Trading, Earn, and NFT Experience: Review

    The SHIB army responded with mixed comments, wondering as to the goal of Kusama’s trip to that part of the world. One X user even pointed out the high taxes imposed by the U.K. government on its citizens, which they have to pay “for the benefit of others.”

    However, a look at Shytoshi Kusama’s X page shows that he, apparently, has continued his trip and has left the U.K. behind, having gone to Nice in France. Earlier this year, as 2024 started, Kusama was also spotted visiting various locations around the world,

    Shytoshi sends word to SHIB army

    About a week ago, a Shiba Inu executive spread the word about Shytoshi Kusama sending a message to the SHIB community. It was when Lucie (SHIB’s marketing expert) commented on the wave of panic sell-offs that had hit the cryptocurrency market.

    Shytoshi Kusama then told the community through her that nobody’s perfect and nor is he, and that is why he cannot impact what is happening to SHIB now. The only way he can impact it is to continue building together with the team. Lucie then tweeted: “We are not gods, but just regular people trying to create something great.” She likened the current situation in the crypto space to a gold rush in the nineteenth-century United States.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
