Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community With New Geo Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu developer team known to the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama has been spotted making another location change on the X platform. The SHIB army is left pondering what made the SHIB leader visit this particular country.

At some point earlier this year, Kusama changed his locations on X quite often, which raised a lot of questions from the SHIB army. However, later, the enigmatic lead developer published an explanation about his travels.

Kusama's new location on X revealed

Shiba Inu fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 shared on his X handle that Shytoshi Kusama is currently in the UK; the account holder published a screenshot of Kusama’s X page that proves it.

The SHIB army responded with mixed comments, wondering as to the goal of Kusama’s trip to that part of the world. One X user even pointed out the high taxes imposed by the U.K. government on its citizens, which they have to pay “for the benefit of others.”

However, a look at Shytoshi Kusama’s X page shows that he, apparently, has continued his trip and has left the U.K. behind, having gone to Nice in France. Earlier this year, as 2024 started, Kusama was also spotted visiting various locations around the world,

Shytoshi sends word to SHIB army

About a week ago, a Shiba Inu executive spread the word about Shytoshi Kusama sending a message to the SHIB community. It was when Lucie (SHIB’s marketing expert) commented on the wave of panic sell-offs that had hit the cryptocurrency market.

Shytoshi Kusama then told the community through her that nobody’s perfect and nor is he, and that is why he cannot impact what is happening to SHIB now. The only way he can impact it is to continue building together with the team. Lucie then tweeted: “We are not gods, but just regular people trying to create something great.” She likened the current situation in the crypto space to a gold rush in the nineteenth-century United States.