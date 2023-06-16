SHIB Team Teases Brand New Feature to Take Shiba Inu Beyond 'Digital Realm'

Prominent member of Shiba Inu team says developers are preparing IRL component for physical expansion of SHIB ecosystem

The content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, who goes by the name @LucieSHIB on Twitter, has published a lengthy tweet, teasing a new SHIB feature called the IRL component to the SHIB army.

She covered the massive opportunities IRL will offer to SHIB's physical integration "beyond the digital realm."

New prospects for SHIB with "IRL component"

Lucie spoke about @shibcals, the in-real-life component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. According to her, this will serve as a bridge between the online presence of SHIB and tangible experiences that will bring the SHIB community closer together.

Lucie stated that the IRL component will ensure "exciting collaborations with brands, influencers and organizations" in line with SHIB's value and mission. These could also be SHIB-themed events, meetups and various conferences where the SHIB community will be able to meet their fellow Shiba fans and users.

"It's a chance to strengthen bonds, share ideas and create memories that will last a lifetime," she tweeted, adding: "With the In-Real-Life component, we aim to amplify the positive impact of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem beyond the digital realm."

Lucie also named some of the physical SHIB-themed items that can be made via @shibcals: resin and vinyl toys, headphones, chess sets, checker sets, stuffed animals and more to come soon, according to her tweet.

Lucie slams critic from SHIB army

Lucie also stood up to a critic from the Shiba Inu community, who commented on her earlier post, which featured a photo of a person wearing a SHIB-themed hoodie.

"Instead of you working and talking about shibarium see what you are displaying?" his angry tweet went. To that, Lucie advised this person to educate himself on how things work. She reminded the commentator that Layer 2 protocol Shibarium is being built by developers — "many individuals and different teams." She pointed out that this is a "significant undertaking," and each is working on "their own assignments."