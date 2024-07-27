    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team’s Proof It’s Not Just Meme

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team has once again rejected its early status of meme coin and given proof to the community
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 8:52
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme
    The official Shiba Inu account has published a tweet to remind the SHIB army and the global cryptocurrency community overall that SHIB has long stopped being just a meme coin.

    To do that, the SHIB team had to make a recap of all the recent achievements made by SHIB and projects launched on Shibarium.

    Here's why SHIB no longer meme coin, per team

    The @Shibtoken account shared a picture which features a popular meme where several men in suits sitting behind each other in the way that the man in the front looks as if he has many hands.

    His face is hidden behind a SHIB mascot and each of those hands is “holding” and showing to the public key SHIB projects which have either already been launched or is being updated by the developers now.

    These projects shown by the multiple-handed guy from the meme are the ShibaSwap dex (its upgraded version has been launched already), the SHIB Metaverse (currently in the works and not released yet), the layer-2 solution Shibarium and the NFT game called Shiba Eternity.

    For the first time, the Shiba Inu team began talking about the meme coin title being irrelevant to SHIB last August, when it became an official major sponsor of the annual ETHToronto blockchain event. Back then, Shibarium was presented to the public and Shytoshi Kusama for the first time addressed the crypto community with a speech, even though it was made without his actual presence via an AI app.

    This year SHIB will again sponsor this important crypto event.

    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama's Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
Fri, 07/26/2024 - 07:25
    Fri, 07/26/2024 - 07:25
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    Yuri Molchan

    SHIB team working on Shiba Eternity upgrade

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, a high-ranking executive of the SHIB team, Lucie, shared a teaser of the upcoming Web3 upgrade to the Shiba Eternity NFT card game for smartphones.

    This time, the developers have added tournaments. The upgrade will be titled “Shibatopia Arena” and it will bring ranked tournaments, along with blockchain-backed card battles to the table.

    Besides, this update will transform in-game cards into fully-fledged digital assets. Lucie warned that this important transformative upgrade has not been released yet and strongly advised that users should not click on any links that claim otherwise to avoid getting scammed and not to lose crypto.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
