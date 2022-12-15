SHIB Rival's FLOKI Price Jumps 18% as It Boasts Big New Listing Today

Popular meme coin FLOKI has soared in price after new listing on major exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter handle of popular meme token and SHIB rival Floki Inu (FLOKI) has announced a new listing. The price of the coin jumped nearly 20% on the news.

FLOKI listed by OKX

FLOKI support has been added by OKX crypto exchange. The tweet specifies that OKX works with more than 20 million users in more than a hundred countries.

The tweet hopes that this new listing on OKX will put the meme coin ahead of millions of its peers and will increase adoption of its utility.

$FLOKI is live on leading crypto exchange #OKX! 🔥@OKX is a massive #crypto exchange with 20 million+ users in 100+ countries.



This listing will put #Floki in front of millions & increase adoption of our utility!



Register to buy $FLOKI on OKX here:https://t.co/J0Zip72pPB https://t.co/dx7I73LGga — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) December 15, 2022

In the middle of October, Floki Twitter handle announced that a petition had been started to get Floki listed on the major Binance exchange. However, the tweet with the link has been deleted now.

Ads Ads

Back on that day, the petition had collected around 35,000 signatures from the FLOKI community to support a potential listing on the Binance giant.

FLOKI price soars 18% on news

According to the CoinMarketCap crypto reference web portal, the price of FLOKI jumped by nearly 16% after the news of the listing was announced to Crypto Twitter.

As of this writing, FLOKI is trading at $0.00001122, rising 17.77%. Its trading volume is also up a staggering 156%.

Image via CoinMarketCap

This is not the first new listing of this Dogecoin offshoot this year. Earlier, U.Today reported that in September FLOKI was added by Deepcoin crypto exchange. In July, the LiteBit exchange added its first ever pair of Floki Inu trading against EUR.