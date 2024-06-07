Advertisement
    SHIB Rival BabyDoge Scores Major New Milestone, Asset Price Goes Up

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    BabyDoge meme coin has been listed on top 30 crypto exchange, price responded with rise
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 12:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Meme coin BabyDoge, a rival of the two largest meme cryptocurrencies by market capitalization size – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – has reported through its official X account that it has scored a major new listing.

    BabyDoge goes live on Toobit

    In light of this listing, the meme coin price went up by almost 4% today. However, a small decline pushed it back down and, as of this writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000001927.

    BabyDoge has been listed on the Toobit crypto exchange – the 29th-ranked crypto trading platform, according to the CoinMarketCap scale. Currently, this exchange has a daily trading volume of $768,706,316 and more than 500,000 users around the world. Now, BabyDoge has boosted its exposure and liquidity across the former Soviet countries (CIS member states), Europe, Turkey, Vietnam, Japan, MENA and South Korea.

    According to a tweet published by Toobit about this listing, BabyDoge deposits opened on June 6. Spot trading kicked off today at 8:00 a.m. UTC, and withdrawals will become available on June 8.

    BabyDoge contract renounced on Ethereum

    Earlier this week, the BabyDoge team announced that it had taken a major step toward decentralization. The team has decided through a community vote to renounce the BabyDoge token contracts on the BNB and Ethereum chains. This means that the team will no longer have control over token issuance on these networks and will be unable to add any changes to it, leaving it completely decentralized. The contract on Ethereum has been renounced already, and the team is still running technical checks to do the same on the BNB chain for BabyDoge.

    On May 30, the team officially made a proposal to the community to start deploying BabyDoge on the Solana chain “to enhance transaction speed, reduce fees, and increase interoperability.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
