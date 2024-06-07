SHIB Rival BabyDoge Scores Major New Milestone, Asset Price Goes Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Meme coin BabyDoge, a rival of the two largest meme cryptocurrencies by market capitalization size – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – has reported through its official X account that it has scored a major new listing.

BabyDoge goes live on Toobit

In light of this listing, the meme coin price went up by almost 4% today. However, a small decline pushed it back down and, as of this writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000001927.

BabyDoge has been listed on the Toobit crypto exchange – the 29th-ranked crypto trading platform, according to the CoinMarketCap scale. Currently, this exchange has a daily trading volume of $768,706,316 and more than 500,000 users around the world. Now, BabyDoge has boosted its exposure and liquidity across the former Soviet countries (CIS member states), Europe, Turkey, Vietnam, Japan, MENA and South Korea.

🔥 Major Milestone! BabyDoge has been listed on @Toobit_official, one of the top 30 global crypto exchanges with over 500,000 users and a $715M+ daily trading volume! 🎉



This listing boosts BabyDoge’s accessibility and liquidity, expanding our reach across CIS, EU, Turkey, MENA,… pic.twitter.com/xzn88IgpcG — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) June 7, 2024

According to a tweet published by Toobit about this listing, BabyDoge deposits opened on June 6. Spot trading kicked off today at 8:00 a.m. UTC, and withdrawals will become available on June 8.

BabyDoge contract renounced on Ethereum

Earlier this week, the BabyDoge team announced that it had taken a major step toward decentralization. The team has decided through a community vote to renounce the BabyDoge token contracts on the BNB and Ethereum chains. This means that the team will no longer have control over token issuance on these networks and will be unable to add any changes to it, leaving it completely decentralized. The contract on Ethereum has been renounced already, and the team is still running technical checks to do the same on the BNB chain for BabyDoge.

🚨 Big News! 🚨 We have officially renounced the BabyDoge token contract on Ethereum! 🎉 This is a huge step towards decentralization and community trust.



Check out the transaction: https://t.co/tIlEUwC1m5



Thank you to our amazing community for your support. We will renounce… https://t.co/As78DbkfhZ — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) June 6, 2024

On May 30, the team officially made a proposal to the community to start deploying BabyDoge on the Solana chain “to enhance transaction speed, reduce fees, and increase interoperability.”