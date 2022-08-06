SHIB Remains Largest Asset in USD for Whales But Here’s Where ALCX Surpasses It

SHIB remains on the highest place among whales’ holdings in USD but it has lost one crucial position to a smaller coin

The second largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu still holds as the largest asset in the USD equivalent owned by the top 100 whales on the Ethereum chain.

However, it has slumped from the most-traded token position, yielding it to a small-cap token.

According to a tweet by crypto tracker WhaleStats, several hours ago, ALCX flipped Shiba Inu for the most-traded token spot. Alchemix is ranked 385 on CoinMarketCap, exchanging hands at $35.47.

By now, however, ALCX has been moved by SwissBorg (CHSB) on this major position.

Whales are holding $510,300,966 worth of Shiba Inu as of this writing. The meme token is trading at $0.00001215 at press-time.