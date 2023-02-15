SHIB Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, XRP Scores New Listing, SHIB Lead Dev May Hint at New Shibarium Launch Date: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments expand to NFT marketplaces, 40 countries via these integrations

NOWPayment , a crypto payment gateway, has recently announced that it enabled payments in SHIB on NFT marketplaces. It became possible thanks to the "Custodial Recurring Payments" tool that allows any marketplace to create billing accounts for its clients, which they can fund with SHIB. Meanwhile, Wirex, a leading crypto payments platform that added SHIB in March 2022, will now be able to directly issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards in over 40 countries. According to the company’s statement, it established a partnership with Visa to expand its footprint in the United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

New XRP listing announced by Japanese crypto platform

XRP enthusiasts are celebrating another act of adoption of their beloved coin as it was listed by Japanese company FuelHash . The list of other assets supported by the platform includes USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, ETC and BNB. FuelHash was founded in March 2021 by Katsuya Konno, a former Softbank executive and Japanese Bitfury representative. The company wrote in its press release: "Among the cryptocurrency lending services in Japan, it is the only open-type provider handling XRP." In other news, New York-based digital money platform Uphold has announced cashback for XRP users. As stated in Uphold’s Twitter announcement, U.K. clients can earn up to £50 per month in XRP on spending with the Uphold card.

Shibarium launch: "Things coming way before May": Shythoshi Kusama

A recently shared Telegram message of SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama has ignited new rumors about the potential date of the Shibarium launch. Twitter user and SHIB fan KURO SHIBARMY JPN (@kuro_9696_9696) provided a screenshot showing Kusama’s message, stating: "Things are coming way before May." Per the user’s suggestions, this was said about the long-awaited release of the Shibarium Layer-2 solution. Besides, another SHIB-supporting account, SUNSHINE 柴犬 (@sunshineSHIB), shared another screenshot from a Telegram chat of Kusama with his devs. In this chat, the SHIB lead dev confirms that the release is "coming soon" and says that he himself is tired of "keeping quiet."

450 million XRP moved by Ripple, here's why it may be a sale