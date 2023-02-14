New XRP Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Platform: Details

XRP is sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization

As shared by crypto enthusiast @sentosumosaba, Japanese company FuelHash's crypto asset management platform has announced support for XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

FuelHash in Japan, launched last year (by Katsuya Konno former Softbank, Liquid Exchange, Bitfury) announced adding #XRP trading & EARN LENDING PROGRAM on Monday with min. deposit of 100 XRP.



XRP joins USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, ETC, BNBhttps://t.co/jzdA6dgB59@fuel_hash pic.twitter.com/aH6z6qafRw — 🌸Crypto Eri 220k+ Followers (Beware of Imposters) (@sentosumosaba) February 14, 2023

XRP is now a supported crypto asset on the platform, joining the likes of USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, ETC and BNB.

FuelHash, founded in March 2021, is essentially a cryptocurrency mining company that offers and manages advanced mining equipment from manufacturers like Bitmain, Canaan and Bitfury.

The company, which was founded by Katsuya Konno, a former Softbank executive and Japanese Bitfury representative, launched its crypto trading service in November 2022.

In a press release written in Japanese issued by the firm, it says, "Among the cryptocurrency lending services in Japan, it is the only open-type provider handling XRP."

Uphold announces cashback rewards for XRP users

In other news, New York-based digital money platform Uphold has announced cashback for XRP users. According to a Twitter announcement, U.K. clients can earn up to £50 per month in XRP on spending with the Uphold card.

🇬🇧 UK clients can earn up to £50 per month in $XRP on spending with the Uphold card.



💳 Get your card here: https://t.co/psOaHRvUdR pic.twitter.com/xcS2qvTVc7 — Uphold (@UpholdInc) February 14, 2023

Uphold is reportedly among the first digital wallets to support full integration with the XRP Ledger, thus allowing users to deposit and withdraw XRP to external XRP Ledger addresses.

Crypto payment platform Wirex, which has an XRP wallet, among others, has become a global Visa payment partner to support collaboration in major markets, including APAC, the U.K., Europe and the USA, according to XRP-focused Twitter account WrathofKahneman.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1% at $0.369.