New XRP Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Platform: Details

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:07
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP is sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization
New XRP Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Platform: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As shared by crypto enthusiast @sentosumosaba, Japanese company FuelHash's crypto asset management platform has announced support for XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

XRP is now a supported crypto asset on the platform, joining the likes of USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH, ETC and BNB.

FuelHash, founded in March 2021, is essentially a cryptocurrency mining company that offers and manages advanced mining equipment from manufacturers like Bitmain, Canaan and Bitfury.

The company, which was founded by Katsuya Konno, a former Softbank executive and Japanese Bitfury representative, launched its crypto trading service in November 2022.

In a press release written in Japanese issued by the firm, it says, "Among the cryptocurrency lending services in Japan, it is the only open-type provider handling XRP."

Uphold announces cashback rewards for XRP users

In other news, New York-based digital money platform Uphold has announced cashback for XRP users. According to a Twitter announcement, U.K. clients can earn up to £50 per month in XRP on spending with the Uphold card.

Uphold is reportedly among the first digital wallets to support full integration with the XRP Ledger, thus allowing users to deposit and withdraw XRP to external XRP Ledger addresses.

Crypto payment platform Wirex, which has an XRP wallet, among others, has become a global Visa payment partner to support collaboration in major markets, including APAC, the U.K., Europe and the USA, according to XRP-focused Twitter account WrathofKahneman.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1% at $0.369.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Flare (FLR) Jumps 10% as First Improvement Proposal Passes: Details
02/14/2023 - 13:17
Flare (FLR) Jumps 10% as First Improvement Proposal Passes: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, 40 Countries via These Integrations
02/14/2023 - 12:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, 40 Countries via These Integrations
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shibarium Launch: 'Things Coming Way Before May': Shythoshi Kusama
02/14/2023 - 11:53
Shibarium Launch: 'Things Coming Way Before May': Shythoshi Kusama
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Flare (FLR) Jumps 10% as First Improvement Proposal Passes: Details
Flare (FLR) Jumps 10% as First Improvement Proposal Passes: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, 40 Countries via These Integrations
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to NFT Marketplaces, 40 Countries via These Integrations
New XRP Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Platform: Details
New XRP Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Platform: Details
Shibarium Launch: 'Things Coming Way Before May': Shythoshi Kusama
Shibarium Launch: 'Things Coming Way Before May': Shythoshi Kusama
Cardano's (ADA) Major Valentine's Day Upgrade Set to Release Today, Here's What to Know
Cardano's (ADA) Major Valentine's Day Upgrade Set to Release Today, Here's What to Know
223 Billion Shiba Inu Acquired as Lead SHIB Developer Raises His Head About Shibarium
223 Billion Shiba Inu Acquired as Lead SHIB Developer Raises His Head About Shibarium
Cardano (ADA) Seeing Uptick in Whale Activity
Cardano (ADA) Seeing Uptick in Whale Activity
$1 Billion Outflows Recorded on Binance in Wake of BUSD News: Details
$1 Billion Outflows Recorded on Binance in Wake of BUSD News: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Truly Occur If this Trend Holds, Where Is Price Heading?
Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Truly Occur If this Trend Holds, Where Is Price Heading?
This Strategy May Benefit Current Crypto Market, Bloomberg's Senior Strategist Says
This Strategy May Benefit Current Crypto Market, Bloomberg's Senior Strategist Says
Show all