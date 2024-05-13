Advertisement
    SHIB Payments Expand to Airbnb and Nike, 'Sleeping Giant's' Awakening Could Push XRP Higher, Mark Cuban Says SEC Should Learn From Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Find out what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today's news digest
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 16:02
    SHIB Payments Expand to Airbnb and Nike, 'Sleeping Giant's' Awakening Could Push XRP Higher, Mark Cuban Says SEC Should Learn From Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments expand to Airbnb, Nike thanks to this integration

    In a recent post on its X handle, CoinGate, a cryptocurrency payment gateway, has announced that it has added Shiba Inu support for Polygon and Binance Smart Chain. Thanks to this move, SHIB holders got the opportunity to pay for the goods and services of major brands, such as Airbnb, Nike, Zalando, Steam and PS5, with their favorite dog-themed meme coin. Additionally, the integration of Shiba Inu support demonstrates SHIB's adaptability as a medium of exchange beyond speculative trading, while also highlighting the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002394, up 6.13% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP price: "Sleeping giant" about to awaken, expert predicts

    Matthew Dixon, CEO at Evai, has recently shared an optimistic XRP price prediction on his X account. According to Dixon's prognosis, the price of the token could be propelled high following the awakening of the "sleeping giant," by which the CEO means the release of the consumer price index (CPI) report on May 15. The major bullish catalyst for the token is expected to be a weaker-than-expected CPI reading. Per Dixon's estimations, the XRP price may surpass the $0.6 level later this month. At the moment of publication, the Ripple-affiliated token is trading at $0.507, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Billionaire Cuban says SEC should take page out of Japan's crypto playbook

    Mark Cuban, renowned billionaire and crypto enthusiast, has recently taken to X platform to address the SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and showcase a country that could serve as a crypto role model for the U.S in terms of protecting investors. The country that Gensler could learn from, Cuban believes, is Japan; the billionaire wrote that Japan managed to draw a lesson from the collapse of Mt. Gox and other failures (such as the Coincheck hack) to efficiently protect investors. "The Japanese versions of exchanges that went bankrupt here, survived in Japan!" claimed Cuban, concluding his X post.

