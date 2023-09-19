SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Tue, 09/19/2023 - 15:49
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Read U.Today's crypto news digest to make sure you're not missing any of the latest events in the industry!
SHIB Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade, BTC and ETH Whales Playing Waiting Game, Shibarium Set to Hit Big Utility Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) partner Welly's boasts major upgrade

In a recent post, @katametron1, the X account of developers of the Italian SHIB-themed fast food chain Welly's, has shared a preview of the company's new website, with the full version promised to arrive soon. The restaurant established a partnership with Shiba Inu almost right after opening its first establishment in Naples, Italy, in 2021. To commemorate this partnership, Welly's decided to use the Shiba Inu dog as its official mascot. As the fast food chain is integrating with recently released Layer-2 solution Shibarium, the SHIB community hopes that Welly's will start actively participating in the burning of SHIB tokens.

Related
Shiba Inu Insider Offers Insightful Update on SHIB Burn by Shibarium

BTC, ETH whales playing waiting game, here's how

Data provided by Santiment on-chain analytics firm reveals that large holders of Bitcoin and Ethereum, also known as whales, are playing the waiting game in anticipation of higher prices in the days ahead. Per the data, large transactions (transactions worth more than $100,000) are at their lowest levels so far in 2023. "This is a sign of whales likely waiting, and not necessarily disinterest," Santiment concludes. The accumulating tendency was also spotted by Bitcoin analyst Charles Edwards, who wrote "They are accumulating for the next bull run." He also noted that over 57% of BTC holders on the network have not moved their capital in over two years.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Visa Transaction Volume

Shibarium set to hit big utility milestone

As the number of total transactions on Shibarium keeps growing, the Layer-2 network is inching closer to a major utility milestone. At the moment, Shibarium is less than 100,000 transactions away from surpassing the three million mark. If the daily transactions continue the ongoing trend, Shibarium might achieve this milestone in a few days. Since its relaunch in August, the Layer-2 network has witnessed impressive growth. Currently, it has reached 2,914,542 total transactions; 1,246,683 wallet addresses and 713,831 total blocks.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Bitcoin #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image Ripple Unveils Big Vision for eCommerce: Details
09/19/2023 - 15:30
Ripple Unveils Big Vision for eCommerce: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin's Epic Price Surge Continues as $29,200 per BTC Becomes New Target
09/19/2023 - 14:50
Bitcoin's Epic Price Surge Continues as $29,200 per BTC Becomes New Target
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Smashes New Milestone as Adoption Rate Metric Jumps
09/19/2023 - 14:35
Shiba Inu Smashes New Milestone as Adoption Rate Metric Jumps
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide