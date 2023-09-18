Shiba Inu (SHIB) Partner Welly's Boasts Major Upgrade

Mon, 09/18/2023 - 15:03
Yuri Molchan
SHIB-branded fast food chain Welly's has teased major recent update
The X account of developers of the Italian SHIB-themed fast food chain Welly's @katametron1 has shared a sneak peek of the company's new website.

In the X post, they shared a preview, promising that a full version of Welly's website is to arrive soon.

The restaurant opened in Naples, Italy, in 2021 and then joined forces with the SHIB team to help make the world a decentralized place to live. In addition, Welly's an early investor in the SHIB community, according to its Medium post. As a sign of their collaboration, the restaurant chose the Shiba Inu dog as its official mascot.

Last year, Welly's announced that it was planning to expand globally and set up new restaurants in various parts of the world. It then stated that a restaurant in a new location would start operating this year.

Since Welly's is integrating into the recently launched Layer-2 solution Shibarium, created by the SHIB dev team led by the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, many in the community hope that the fast food chain will start taking an active part in burning SHIB tokens.

Identity of Ripple's Fortress Trust Hacker Who Stole $15 Million in Crypto Revealed

Here's when Shibarium will start burning, per SHIB official

The official SHIB marketing expert Lucie has addressed multiple questions coming to her from the SHIB army as to how soon Shibarium will begin burning the "promised trillions" of these canine coins.

Lucie wrote on her X post that this is the wrong way to formulate the question. In her view, the real question, addressed to the community, that should be answered is when they will migrate from crypto exchanges to Shibarium? Here she reminded the SHIB army that exchanges can be fragile, and users can lose all their crypto, as happened to FTX platform in early November last year.

As for SHIB burns, Lucie reminded the community that each transaction on Shibarium contributes to SHIB burns (a portion of the gas fee from BONE tokens is set aside to be converted into SHIB and burned later on). Therefore, she urges millions of SHIB holders to support this scheme and move to Shibarium.

So far the gas fees are low; however, they may increase along with traffic in the future, she said, adding: "To initiate burns, you need to actively use Shibarium. The more you utilize it, the more you contribute to the burns."

