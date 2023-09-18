Shiba Inu Insider Offers Insightful Update on SHIB Burn by Shibarium

In a recent development within the Shiba Inu community, a prominent team member, known by the nickname Lucie, shed light on the highly anticipated SHIB token burn through Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution. Candid insights have sparked a wave of discussion and controversy within the community.

Addressing the burning question, Lucie explained that the timing of the SHIB token burn via Shibarium is contingent on community engagement. She stressed the importance of understanding SHIB tokenomics as a collaborative effort. She also argued that expecting burns to occur solely through transactions without active community participation is unrealistic.

When will Shibarium initiate the SHIB burn?"

Wrong question ☓



The real question is, "When will you all migrate from exchanges and start using Shibarium?" (hello DEFI, remember bankrupted exchanges like FTX)



The burns are set per transaction, not based on tweets about burns.… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 18, 2023

The insider further emphasized the significance of migrating from exchanges to Shibarium, as the burns are tied to transaction activity. She highlighted the current minimal fees associated with Shibarium and the potential for increased fees with higher usage. Lucie encouraged the community to actively embrace Shibarium, reinforcing that SHIB burns are not solely the responsibility of developers but a collective endeavor.

Despite clarification, her statements drew mixed reactions from some members of the SHIB community. Some expressed frustration over the absence of the announced mechanism for SHIB burns, while others criticized the lack of transparency regarding the expected burn amounts. One member even mentioned relocating their assets due to the perceived shortcomings.

As the Shiba Inu community continues to navigate these discussions, the future of SHIB burns remains a subject of keen interest and debate.