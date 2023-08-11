SHIB Might End Week in Gains as Core Metrics Turn Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is gradually coming to an end, and most altcoins are exploring ways to wriggle out of their protracted losses over the trailing seven-day period. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of these ambitious altcoins, having gained a small 2.73% to push its price to $0.000009984 at the time of writing. Shiba Inu growth metrics appear to be on a bullish rampage, with odds the meme coin will end the week with very high gains.

SHIB Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

More Shiba Inu metrics bordering on the burn rate of the SHIB token are also on the positive side. According to data from Shibburn.com, a total of 63,567,363 SHIB tokens have been sent to dead wallets, representing a 1.27% surge overnight. The single largest burn transaction came in at 13.57 million SHIB tokens.

The culmination of these positive triggers appears as a major booster for the second largest meme coin, whose growth has been somewhat erratic as the community gradually awaits the launch of a new era that will be ushered in through Shibarium. The Shibarium Layer 2 network is a scaling solution built on Ethereum by the core Shiba Inu team led by Shytoshi Kusama.

The smart contract network will be launched in just about a week at the Blockchain Futurist Conference.

More growth triggers for SHIB

In a bid to end the week on a positive note, Shiba Inu may also be drawing on the positive sentiment from the broader meme coin ecosystem, which appears to be highly bullish today. While the tokens in the SHIB ecosystem are wriggling away from their losses, other tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE coin (PEPE) have also been on a positive growth trajectory all week long.

In the coming days, we may see investors price in the Shibarium launch event, a move that may fuel a rapid surge in the price of SHIB to new highs.