SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals This Long-Expected Piece as Surprise to Community

Fri, 09/09/2022 - 12:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB Metaverse Twitter account has shown community concept artwork of long-expected update
SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals This Long-Expected Piece as Surprise to Community
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent Tweet, account @ShibTheMV that represents the SHIB Metaverse team on Twitter wrote to thank the community for attending the recent fireside chat conducted via Discord.

He also surprised the SHIB army by presenting the concept artwork of the Temple hub.

Here's what WAGMI Temple looks like

@ShibTheMV presented a picture of the WAGMI Temple hub. This picture is concept artwork provided by the THIRD FLOOR studio that is working on the creation of the Metaverse along with SHIB developers.

It has gazebos, mountains and a river flowing from a waterfall, along with two statues of Shiba Inu dogs that resemble sphinxes.

Hubs are pieces of virtual land of the highest value in the Metaverse. There will be a total of 100,595 plots of virtual land, and nearly 36,500 will be unlocked and sold while the Metaverse goes to the introductory stage. Nearly 20,000 hubs have already been purchased by almost 6,000 owners.

The WAGMI Temple hub was first announced by the Metaverse team on Aug. 30 in a blog post. It will remind users of a Zen-styled realm and allow them to meditate and experience calming sensations similar to yoga practices.

The design of the hub was inspired by numerous temples around the world – from Japan, Africa, China and many other countries.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets

Netflix entertainer expert joins Shiba Metaverse

The Shiba Inu Metaverse team has hired an experienced veteran of the entertainment industry who used to work for Netflix and Technicolor – Brandie Konopasek.

Overall, she has 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She spent five of those years on the Netflix post-production management team.

During her previous years of work, she collaborated with several big names from the film industry, such as Oscar-winning Mexican cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, best known for the "Birdman" movie.

Now, Konopasek plans to work on the SHIB Metaverse, claiming that this is a "thrilling experience" for her and that the community's vision of the Metaverse is "breath taking."

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Metaverse News #Netflix
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
09/09/2022 - 15:06
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?
09/09/2022 - 14:49
Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ravencoin (RVN) Beats Market with Whopping 20% Price Spike: Crypto Market Review, September 9
09/09/2022 - 14:35
Ravencoin (RVN) Beats Market with Whopping 20% Price Spike: Crypto Market Review, September 9
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan