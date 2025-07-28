XRP Price Prediction for July 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with the market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.8% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is falling after a breakout of the local support of $3.2319. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $3.10 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the $3 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. In this case, one should focus on the nearest area of $3. If the weekly bar closes below it, sellers may come back to the game, followed by the ongoing decline to the $2.80 zone.

XRP is trading at $3.1569 at press time.