'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano

Anthony Pompliano, a venture investor and the CEO of ProCap, visited CNBC’s Squawk Box to talk about Bitcoin and its current position in the market, also mentioning altcoins, and stablecoins.

Pompliano (often referred to as “Pomp”) believes that at some point in the near future the US government is going to start buying Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has established itself as the king of the market: Pompliano

First of all, when Joe Kernen, the CNBC host, asked Pompliano about not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum getting a lot of attention and inflows recently, Pomp stated that Bitcoin has established itself as the king of the market, and it is unlikely to change any time soon.

“Actually,” he said, “most Wall Street’s time and attention is on Bitcoin,” and not Ethereum or any other large-cap altcoin. Pompliano pointed out that even though Ethereum and Solana have also been receiving some inflows recently, however, they have not established new all-time highs, unlike BTC. Therefore, Bitcoin has broken away from the rest of the cryptocurrency market. He admitted that in the futur,e some other cryptos can also reach new price peaks, but so far, he said, Bitcoin continues to dominate the market in terms of the market cap growth, inflows, and overall investor attention.

“I think that $BTC has established itself as the king of the market – I don’t think that’s going to change any time soon,” says @APompliano:https://t.co/ZQwae9Vr9b — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 28, 2025

Responding to another question about stablecoins, since there has been a lot of talk about them recently, Pomp said that these assets cannot go any further than just $1. They can grow in market cap in terms of more people using them but he pointed out, they will hardly rely on them in terms of financial performance, unlike with BTC.

US government to start acquiring Bitcoin at some point, Pomp says

Pomp’s statement about him expecting the US government was made as an answer to a question as to what the next big thing to move the Bitcoin price higher from where it is now will be. So, the US government announcing they are buying BTC for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve would be one of those, per Pomp. He referred to this as “the main dish.”

JUST IN: $1 BILLION PROCAP CEO TELLS CNBC AMERICA WILL "ANNOUNCE THAT IT"S BUYING #BITCOIN" AND THAT WALL STREET WILL "CAPITULATE"



"IT WILL HAPPEN." MATTER OF TIME 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cjCWHPVu2v — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 28, 2025

The second thing here is that the last Wall Street companies that have been hesitating whether to buy BTC or not, will capitulate. The third driver would be that people who are “cautiously optimistic” about BTC would transition to being “optimistic.”