Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 14:15
    ProCap CEO Pomp believes the US government will definitely begin buying Bitcoin soon
    Advertisement
    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Anthony Pompliano, a venture investor and the CEO of ProCap, visited CNBC’s Squawk Box to talk about Bitcoin and its current position in the market, also mentioning altcoins, and stablecoins.

    Pompliano (often referred to as “Pomp”) believes that at some point in the near future the US government is going to start buying Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 11:23
    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    Binance Coin (BNB) Now Surpasses Strategy by Crucial Metric
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour

    Bitcoin has established itself as the king of the market: Pompliano

    First of all, when Joe Kernen, the CNBC host, asked Pompliano about not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum getting a lot of attention and inflows recently, Pomp stated that Bitcoin has established itself as the king of the market, and it is unlikely to change any time soon.

    Advertisement

    “Actually,” he said, “most Wall Street’s time and attention is on Bitcoin,” and not Ethereum or any other large-cap altcoin. Pompliano pointed out that even though Ethereum and Solana have also been receiving some inflows recently, however, they have not established new all-time highs, unlike BTC. Therefore, Bitcoin has broken away from the rest of the cryptocurrency market. He admitted that in the futur,e some other cryptos can also reach new price peaks, but so far, he said, Bitcoin continues to dominate the market in terms of the market cap growth, inflows, and overall investor attention.

    Responding to another question about stablecoins, since there has been a lot of talk about them recently, Pomp said that these assets cannot go any further than just $1. They can grow in market cap in terms of more people using them but he pointed out, they will hardly rely on them in terms of financial performance, unlike with BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 09:00
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of 1929 Crash Coming, Says Bitcoin Is The Saviour
    ByYuri Molchan

    US government to start acquiring Bitcoin at some point, Pomp says

    Pomp’s statement about him expecting the US government was made as an answer to a question as to what the next big thing to move the Bitcoin price higher from where it is now will be. So, the US government announcing they are buying BTC for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve would be one of those, per Pomp. He referred to this as “the main dish.”

    The second thing here is that the last Wall Street companies that have been hesitating whether to buy BTC or not, will capitulate. The third driver would be that people who are “cautiously optimistic” about BTC would transition to being “optimistic.”

    #Anthony Pompliano #Bitcoin #Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 14:12
    Ripple Stablecoin Supply Rockets in July With 122,500,000 RLUSD Minted
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 13:04
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Pear Protocol Goes Live with Hyperliquid Integration and Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led by Castle Island Ventures
    MapleStory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision with Developer Tools and Legacy IP Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano
    Ripple Stablecoin Supply Rockets in July With 122,500,000 RLUSD Minted
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    Show all