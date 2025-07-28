Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $500,000,000 USDC Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange Amid Hourly Bloodbath

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 16:04
    Binance sees half billion in USDC stablecoin deposit right after crypto market gets wrecked
    Advertisement
    $500,000,000 USDC Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange Amid Hourly Bloodbath
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market had already been dragged through the shredder when a massive $500,000,000 in USDC landed on Binance, as per Whale Alert

    Advertisement

    This happened at a time when Ethereum (ETH) dropped below $3,770, Bitcoin was bleeding under $118,200 and over 117,000 accounts had been force-closed in a hours-long liquidation tsunami that erased $348 million across mostly longs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 09:55
    XRP Bulls Dominate Binance as Longs Surge to 73%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP and Other Tokens to Be Accepted by US Merchants via PayPal
    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    Binance Coin (BNB) Now Surpasses Strategy by Crucial Metric

    ETH took the biggest hit, with $35.13 million in liquidations, while BTC and Solana (SOL) followed with $6.73 million and $5.07 million, respectively. What made it worse is that nearly all the pain came from one side — longs. 

    Advertisement

    In just one hour, $84 million got wiped out, with $79 million of that coming from overleveraged bulls who did not get a chance to reposition before the rug was pulled.

    Then, in the aftermath, came the whale: a clean half-billion in USDC dropped from an unidentified wallet directly onto Binance — a direct route from deep pockets to the largest exchange in the world, right after the dust settled.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 13:04
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    That timing suggests someone is getting into position, not out of it. Whether the wallet behind the move is prepping to scoop up discounted majors or gearing up to sell into a bounce, the firepower stands out. If this was the warm-up, the main play might still be loading.

    The crash may have triggered the liquidations, but the money just showed up. And in crypto, size usually does not sit still for long.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 16:01
    Shiba Inu Expands to Base Network, Here's Major Catch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jul 28, 2025 - 15:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Pear Protocol Goes Live with Hyperliquid Integration and Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led by Castle Island Ventures
    MapleStory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision with Developer Tools and Legacy IP Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $500,000,000 USDC Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange Amid Hourly Bloodbath
    Shiba Inu Expands to Base Network, Here's Major Catch
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 28
    Show all