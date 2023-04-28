SHIB Metaverse Team Makes Major Announcement, Promising to 'Uncover Secrets'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu developers have announced that in a few days, they will be releasing a video preview of another metaverse hub, called Rocket Pond.

The official Shiba Inu token account then made a retweet of that post, sharing it on its Twitter page.

Promising to reveal "secrets of Rocket Pond"

Rocket Pond is one of 11 metaverse hubs whose art concepts were revealed to the SHIB army last year. Those hubs are pieces of virtual land in the SHIB Metaverse that will be for common access and will not up for sale.

Initially, the Rocket Pond art concept was revealed in mid-September last year. This hub symbolizes the energy and potential of a coin (most likely Shiba Inu, in this particular case) to reach new horizons and for its price to go to the moon (hence the "rocket" part in the title of the hub). Besides, rocket emojis are often used to show a price hike on Crypto Twitter. According to developers, rockets also symbolize discovery, the exploration of new extraterrestrial lands, journeys and technology — all of which can be easily associated with cryptocurrencies.

Now, the developer team, which has been working on metaverse and all of its hubs, in cooperation with The Third Floor animation studio, has stated that in just a few days they would "uncover the secrets of Rocket Pond" by publishing a video teaser of this hub.

🚀 Get ready to uncover the secrets of Rocket Pond! Stay tuned to @mvshib and https://t.co/yPe8r4GQrl for an exclusive look at our #metaverse. Plus, don't miss your chance to win some lands - there's only a few days left to enter the contest! WOOF! https://t.co/SQSnW61rP3 — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 28, 2023

Alpha preview of WAGMI Temple unveiled

One of 11 hubs called WAGMI Temple (WAGMI is a popular acronym in the crypto space meaning "we all are going to make it") was presented to the SHIB army in March this year, together with the new Shiba Inu website.

That video was a fly over the WAGMI Temple hub and the virtual lands surrounding it, in which viewers were able to see a quiet riverbank with statues of Shiba Inu, pretty bridges, deer on green grass, an alcove for meditating, a waterfall and many other things.

Hollywood's interest in metaverse might be growing

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shiba Inu's advisor (and former Technicolor vice president) Marcie Jastrow tweeted a hint that Hollywood's interest in the metaverse is intended to make live-action films and animation movies in the coming decades.

Jastrow recently attended the NAB Show, an annual event where various professionals and tech innovators from the gaming, movie and entertainment spheres get together to discuss recent trends and developments and to exchange ideas. Marcie Jastrow is responsible for new brand partnerships with the SHIB Metaverse, so her role in gaining the attention of Hollywood producers may be important in the future.

Besides, she is already in contact with Ted Schilowitz, the chief futurist at Paramount Pictures; they are old friends, according to Jastrow.