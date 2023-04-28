Shiba Inu Community Showcases Strength at Consensus 2023

The Shiba Inu community is stealing the spotlight at the Consensus 2023 conference

The Shiba Inu community is making waves at this year's Consensus conference, a prestigious annual event that brings together the brightest minds in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

Marcie Jastrow, a former Technicolor executive and Shiba Inu advisor, tweeted her excitement about the community's presence at the conference, urging the "Shib Army" to show their strength.

Jastrow has been instrumental in securing brand partnerships for the Shiba Inu project, bolstering the meme coin's presence in the entertainment world.

Consensus, which is organized by crypto media company CoinDesk , is a premier gathering that showcases the latest developments and trends in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

The conference is attended by industry professionals, investors, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

As reported by U.Today, the Shiba Inu project has gained significant momentum in recent months, with its Metaverse platform attracting attention from Hollywood.

The team was invited to exhibit the SHIB: The Metaverse project at the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this year. Shiba Inu developers plan to partially open the metaverse by the end of 2023, offering users the opportunity to explore, build, design, play, and develop within it.

The presence and recognition of the Shiba Inu project at events like Consensus and SXSW reflect the growing interest in virtual worlds and blockchain technology in the entertainment industry.