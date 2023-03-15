SHIB Metaverse WAGMI Temple Alpha Preview Revealed by Shytoshi Kusama

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 14:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
New video teaser of SHIB Metaverse shown to crypto community
SHIB Metaverse WAGMI Temple Alpha Preview Revealed by Shytoshi Kusama
The Shiba Inu team has presented a new Twitter handle for its metaverse and released another sneak peek into the SHIB-themed virtual reality — a WAGMI Temple Alpha Preview and a teaser of a few other virtual lands in the metaverse.

The new updates have been shared by the lead developer of SHIB and its metaverse — Shytoshi Kusama. The alias-bearing meme token creator pointed out that the process of buying pieces of virtual land in the metaverse has now become "easy as 1-2-3."

New metaverse trailer out

Several major SHIB enthusiasts — @kuro_9696_9696, @LucieSHIB and others after Shytoshi Kusama — have shared on their Twitter pages the most recent teaser of the SHIB Metaverse that was launched on the Shib.io website.

The teaser shows a 1.46-minute fly over virtual lands set near a quiet river, with beautiful bridges, grazing deer, meditation alcove, waterfalls, pretty trees blooming in pink and a building that looks like the WAGMI Temple — one of the eleven hubs that will be unlocked for everyone to enjoy as soon as the metaverse goes live. There are also statues of Shiba Inu there.

A new official Twitter handle for the metaverse has been announced. The other Twitter account for this project — @ShibTheMV — has now become "the second acc," according to the bio section on the newly revealed Twitter page.

SHIB metaverse becomes gem at SXSW

As reported by U.Today earlier, the pavilion of SHIB Metaverse at the annual SXSW festival held in Austin, Texas, became very popular with guests.

According to a "SHIB team member," @scorchia_moon, people were waiting in large queues to get into the SHIB booth in order to experience the metaverse and hear a story about how Shiba Inu was created by pseudonymous developer Ryoshi.

The advisor for the metaverse, Marcie Jastrow, was spotted chatting with Ted Schilowitz, the chief futurist from the Paramount Pictures film studio. Schilowitz is the person whose job it is to foresee the future of the movie industry and the entertainment industry in general. This includes visual effects, virtual reality, etc.

Shytoshi Kusama commented on that tweet, saying "probably nothing, probably everything," allegedly hinting at the chance of a collaboration.

