SHIB Lead Dev Posts Mysterious Tweet: "Initial Design Approved" — Shibarium?

Thu, 11/17/2022 - 09:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shytoshi Kusama has posted positive tweet, obviously related to Shiba Inu but pretty unclear
SHIB Lead Dev Posts Mysterious Tweet: "Initial Design Approved" — Shibarium?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama, who is focused on Shibarium now, has taken to Twitter to share a mysterious but seemingly bullish statement.

The community keeps asking "wen Shibarium," though.

"Initial design approved," tweet goes

Shytoshi Kusama spread the word about the "initial design" getting approved and added that now he can "double down."

He did not specify what exactly this positive news was about, so in the comment thread, members of the SHIB army started asking whether it is about Shibarium or perhaps the Shiba Eternity 2 mobile game.

No comment from the SHIB developer followed.

Overall, however, the reaction of the community was positive, despite the murky tweet.

Related
Cardano Founder on FTX: It Might Be Good Idea to Donate Some Money to Certain Politicians

SHIB metaverse team reveals two new hubs

Earlier this week, the SHIB team unveiled two new hubs for the metaverse, presenting the concept art to the public on Twitter.

The first one was called "Dunes," and it symbolizes an oasis, a "massive, shaped, modern" space for adventurous travelers with glitzy architecture and cooling waters.

The second concept artwork presented to the SHIB army this week was that of the tech trench hub. The design of the latter was inspired by top-notch tech universities and schools around the world, including Yale and Princeton universities in the U.S., Otemon Gakuin University and Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower in Japan, and Rolex Learning Center based in Switzerland.

SHIB dev team is working on metaverse in collaboration with major visualization studio The Third Floor (TTF).

About SHIB metaverse hubs

Several other hubs of the metaverse were revealed earlier this year as the dev team is keeping the community warm for the time when the project actually launches.

Hubs are pieces of virtual land inside metaverse launches — 100,595 of those will be set in the metaverse. A total of 36,431 of them will be unlocked as the metaverse kicks off when it is fully ready.

As of the end of August, 19,000 plots of virtual land were purchased by around 5,600 individuals and entities.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple CEO Predicts Crypto Industry Will Become Stronger Because of Current Crisis
11/17/2022 - 06:08
Ripple CEO Predicts Crypto Industry Will Become Stronger Because of Current Crisis
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Founder on FTX: It Might Be Good Idea to Donate Some Money to Certain Politicians
11/17/2022 - 01:00
Cardano Founder on FTX: It Might Be Good Idea to Donate Some Money to Certain Politicians
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
11/16/2022 - 23:50
Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan