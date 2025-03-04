Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Rebounds From 7-Day Low, Is Sell-off Over?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 14:21
    Shiba Inu dropped to its seven-day low, but current trend shows mild optimism
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Rebounds From 7-Day Low, Is Sell-off Over?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has posted a rebound in its price action after witnessing intense volatility in the past seven days. SHIB dipped to a low of $0.00001238 from a high of $0.00001512 within this time frame.

    Advertisement

    Can SHIB community’s support sustain rebound?

    CoinMarketCap data indicates that SHIB is in recovery mode following its latest sell-off trajectory. Notably, Shiba Inu’s price momentarily breached the $0.0000125 support level at the start of the week, triggering market concerns.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adding Zero to Its Price, All Gains Erased
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 08:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adding Zero to Its Price, All Gains Erased
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, the meme coin has recovered and once more climbed above the crucial support level. The rebound was likely fueled by bullish sentiment among community members, who remain optimistic about the asset.

    As of press time, the SHIB price was trading at $0.00001274, marking a 9.59% drop in the last 24 hours. However, the drop in trading volume has been very mild. SHIB’s trading volume experienced a slight 1.96% decline to $462.12 million, proof of sustained bullish sentiment.

    Despite SHIB’s price fluctuations, this almost insignificant trading volume slip has led analysts to speculate on a possible shift. They opine that this rebound could signal a move for the dog-themed meme coin to begin retracing its path upward.

    The SHIB whale that suffered a $100,000 loss after depositing 174.6 billion SHIB on Coinbase may have bet on this kind of rebound. However, the whale timed their position for SHIB to pick up on a price increase, a now-known wrong move.

    SHIB technical indicators signal consolidation

    Despite Shiba Inu’s continued price volatility, many investors remain optimistic about its future outlook. These market participants strongly believe that SHIB is in a consolidation phase and anticipate a huge rebound once the massive sell-off ends.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 09:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Performed Massive Fakeout
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Investors would need to monitor SHIB’s technical indicators, such as the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, to see what the token's future holds. With a Death Cross currently underway, a Golden Cross reset is feasible.

    The meme coin’s ability to overcome bearish pressure could provide the key to ending the sell-off and embarking on a price recovery.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:15
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 4
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:12
    PEPE, Dogwifhat (WIF) Join Coinbase's Top Market Index: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Rebounds From 7-Day Low, Is Sell-off Over?
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 4
    PEPE, Dogwifhat (WIF) Join Coinbase's Top Market Index: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD