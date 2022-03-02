SHIB Enters the Fashion World, 200,000 BTC Moved by Whales, Jeremy Hogan Expects No Delays in XRP Case Discovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The first days of spring bring fresh crypto news! Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu attains "powerful partnership" in the fashion world

According to a tweet by SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu has partnered with John Richmond designer wear. As part of the “partnershib,” John Richmond and Shiba Inu will issue 10,000 NFTs, stage fashion presentations in Milan and Italy, and trade the collection in stores around the world. Other details will be unveiled soon, says Shytoshi Kusama.

Meanwhile, AMC CEO Adam Aron has announced that his company will add support for BitPay-powered online payments on March 19, meaning that the world's largest cinema chain will soon be able to start accepting Shiba Inu.

More than 200,000 BTC moved by whales amid Bitcoin's 18% climb

As Bitcoin was climbing up about 18%, large investors, also known as “whales,” moved more than 200,000 BTC. The flagship crypto is slowly but surely gaining traction, with the $44,981 price mark reached on the first day of March. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $44,330. However, despite an impressive recovery, BTC is still down roughly 6% since the start of the year and 35.20% down from its record peak.

Attorney Jeremy Hogan is optimistic regarding no further delays in XRP case discovery process

In his reply to a user wondering whether it is possible for any of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit phases to be extended, attorney Jeremy Hogan said that the chances of such an outcome are low. He feels, however, that the regulator might request additional time for summary judgment briefings.

After being postponed four times, the final date for expert discovery was set for Feb. 28. The entire XRP community is now keeping its fingers crossed for this lawsuit to finally be over.

1 billion XRP unlocked by Ripple as anon wallets move over 200 million XRP

Yesterday , as usually happens on the first day of each month, the Ripple fintech giant released another 1 billion XRP from escrow. However, most of this enormous lump will be locked back in. Apart from that, several crypto exchanges and unknown wallets have transferred a total of 222,000,000 XRP. The largest transaction, 152,027,860 XRP, was made by Binance internally, while smaller transactions were pulled off by Bittrex, Bitso and Bithumb.

As for the XRP price, the coin is currently trading at $0.7737, according to CoinMarketCap.