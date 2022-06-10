SHIB Data Now Covered by Bloomberg: Details

Shiba Inu is now covered by Bloomberg Terminal data, along with other top 50 digital currencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bloomberg has expanded its coverage of data related to digital assets. Now Bloomberg Terminal includes all of the top 50 cryptocurrencies, with Shiba Inu among them—Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, etc.

Bloomberg's market-leading coverage of cryptocurrency data on the Bloomberg Terminal has been expanded to include the top 50 crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, XRP, Solana and more. https://t.co/NknHawFOez — Bloomberg Terminal (@TheTerminal) June 9, 2022

Clients will be able to watch intraday pricing for a large range of cryptocurrencies, indexes and futures in real time.

Bloomberg has been providing data for crypto traders for nearly 10 years now after it launched a Bitcoin price section on Bloomberg Terminal back in 2013. Five years later, in 2018, it expanded the range of covered cryptos to the top 10, and now it offers relevant real-time data on the top 50 digital currencies.