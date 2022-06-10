Ethereum May Face at Least 5 Issues During Upcoming Merge Update: Details

Ethereum's upcoming Merge should not be surprise for market, but some problems may still happen during transition

Ethereum's merge with the Beacon chain should go off without any problems for users, according to the testnet Merge, which we saw recently. But despite the absence of major outages and problems with the network, the update on the mainnnet might not go as smooth as expected.

As validators' data suggests, around 14% of all validators had downtime during the transition, which should not be a problem during transactions on the mainnet. The majority of validators had an issue with the nimbus-team configs, fixed by the redeploy.

The other 5% had issues with minor bugs that caused downtime and were fixed with a simple reboot of the node.

By projecting issues on the mainnet transition, developers found out that only 9% of operators would face issues and configuration problems. Two small bugs appearing during the testnet transition would affect only a minority of all stakes on the network.

If Ethereum faces the same issues during the Merge with the main network, the transitions should be considered astonishingly successful considering the size of the network and the number of operations happening inside of it.

Previously, U.Today noticed that traders and investors are not feeling so excited about the Merge and do not think that successful transition of the biggest Ethereum testnet should affect the price in any way.

We are yet to see the reaction of the market when the real Merge happens, but analysts are not expecting anything exceptional from the update since the majority of investors and traders on the market have already priced the update, unless something out of the ordinary occurs.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $1,767 and has lost 1% of its value in the last 24 hours.