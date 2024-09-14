    SHIB Burn Rate Surges 1,009% Amid Shiba Inu Price Jump: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu touched $0.000014 in weekend trading
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 16:32
    SHIB Burn Rate Surges 1,009% Amid Shiba Inu Price Jump: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing a remarkable surge in its burn rate, skyrocketing by an impressive 1,009% as the token's price sees a notable uptick.

    Advertisement

    According to the Shibburn X handle, 11,899,510 SHIB tokens have been burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 1,009.27% surge. The timing of the burn rate spike could not have been better, as Shiba Inu's price has experienced a positive move in the market.

    Shiba Inu touched the $0.000014 level in weekend trading as Bitcoin and the general crypto market extended an earlier rebound.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 28,145% as SHIB Price Reacts Surprisingly
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 12:19
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 28,145% as SHIB Price Reacts Surprisingly
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Alert by Binance: Withdrawal Addresses in Danger
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate
    Massive XRP Reversal: Breakout Next? Toncoin (TON) to Face Biggest Resistance Since August, Ethereum (ETH) in Poor State
    Bulls Back in Driver's Seat as BTC Reclaims $60K

    Bitcoin's price surged on Friday, reaching $60,770, its highest level since the beginning of September, as traders got hopeful that the Federal Reserve's next meeting might provide a jumbo-sized rate.

    SHIB price action

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000137 and up 6% weekly.

    Shiba Inu started rising after hitting lows of $0.00001231 on Sept. 6, and since this date has marked six out of seven days in green until the price ran into resistance near $0.000014.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Currently, buyers are trying to push Shiba Inu above the daily SMA 50 at $0.000014, a tussle that has been since the past day, but bears have not relented.

    On the upside, a decisive break above the critical resistance at the daily SMA 50 at $0.000014 might be key to watch out for. If buyers surpass this hurdle, SHIB might gain traction and surge to $0.000016.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Plummets 30,045% in Whale Netflows, What It Means
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Plummets 30,045% in Whale Netflows, What It Means
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The bears may try to block the upward trend at this level, but it is projected to be crossed. If this is accomplished, Shiba Inu may then aim for the $0.000021 level at the daily SMA 200, which is ahead of the $0.00003.

    On the other hand, the bears might attempt to strengthen their position by driving SHIB prices below the $0.000013 support level. If they succeed, it will indicate the return of the bears. SHIB may then fall to $0.000011, and eventually to $0.000010.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 16:17
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot as Price Shoots 11%
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 15:55
    Polygon's POL Best Performer in Top 100 Post Upgrade
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Surges 1,009% Amid Shiba Inu Price Jump: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot as Price Shoots 11%
    Polygon's POL Best Performer in Top 100 Post Upgrade
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD