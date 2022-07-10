Shib Burn Rate Spikes 231% as 187 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Address

Millions of SHIB have been sent to dead wallets in different transactions in recent hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Per the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has considerably increased by nearly 231%. A portion—that is 196,820,007 SHIB tokens—was destroyedб and 25 transactions being made were reported by the Shibburn Twitter account about 10 hours ago.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 196,820,007 $SHIB tokens burned and 25 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 10, 2022

Aside from this, millions of SHIB have been sent to dead wallets in different transactions in recent hours.

Shib Burn Rate, Courtesy: Shibburn

Shiba Inu community member "Gossip SHIB" believes daily constant burns might be needed to push Shiba Inu prices in the long run.

$SHIB ATH happened due to adoption with almost zero burn rate.



Burns will help a lot, but we need daily constant burns.



Shytoshi once said Shibaswap 2 will be huge answer ..



- Burnportal happened ✅

- burns per transaction (??? dk)

-Blockchain Game (??? dk)

-MV (?) — Lucie Sasinkova (@GossipShib) July 9, 2022

Expectations also remain on incoming projects such as the SHI stablecoin, which SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stated might launch in 2022. According to recent updates shared by Unification, Shibarium beta phase might launch in Q3, 2022.

Shiba Inu price might be primed for short-term move

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading down 3.53% at $0.000011.

The relative strength index, a momentum indicator, might suggest that the Shiba Inu price is poised for a short-term move. The indicator is currently above the neutral mark of 50, marking "55," which suggests an edge to the buyers in the meantime. Shiba Inu is also trading above the prior short-term barrier at $0.000010. If buyers emerge at current prices, the next major resistance remains at $0.000021. In the case of declines, SHIB might retest the support at $0.000010.

According to WhaleStats data, Shiba Inu ranks among the top seven most purchased assets by the top 2,000 ETH whales. On July 8, a crypto whale bought a staggering 1 trillion SHIB in four massive transactions of about 250 billion SHIB.

Shiba Inu also ranked among the top 10 in trading volume among the top 100 and 5,000 ETH whales.