SHIB Burn Rate Shows Mysterious Plunge Despite Recent Statements From SHIB Team

Tue, 09/05/2023 - 11:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB burn rate shows massive plunge after several recent statements by SHIB team that sort of contradict each other
SHIB Burn Rate Shows Mysterious Plunge Despite Recent Statements From SHIB Team
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data shared by the Shibburn tracker in a recent tweet, overnight burns of Shiba Inu have shown a catastrophic decline to less than 10 million meme coins burned in merely five transactions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, two different members of the Shiba Inu developer team made statements about burning SHIB, contrary to each other.

Burn rate down for second consecutive day

Shibburn's website shows the rate at which the SHIB army has been disposing of the SHIB supply. Within the period of the last 24 hours, only a total of 9,428,381 SHIB was transferred to dead wallets.

The burn rate is down 82.27% because of these low burns so far. On Monday, this important metric was also in the red, minus nearly 100%.

Burns are necessary for reducing the circulating supply of a coin. Mostly this technique is used by meme coins — Shiba Inu, BabyDoge and a few others. However, large amounts of Ethereum and BNB are burned on a regular basis, too. Burning basically means moving coins to unspendable wallets from whence they cannot be withdrawn back or used for purchasing things.

However, despite approximately half of the circulating SHIB supply being gone in burns already (that is half a quadrillion meme coins), the price has not been impacted by this.

Related
300,000 ETH Moved to Coinbase, Here's What Happened Next

Here’s what Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB's marketing expert said about burns

On Monday, the marketing expert of the SHIB team, known on X app as @LucieSHIB, wrote in her post that Shibarium can be even more useful for SHIB burns than stated previously. This is how the burn mechanism works on Shibarium; users pay gas fees in BONE tokens to conduct transactions. A portion of these fees is set aside to be converted into SHIB later on and then burned, when a hefty sum builds up.

However, Lucie stated that over time, Shibarium gas fees may start growing as the number of users of this Layer 2 solution grows too. In this case, more BONE would be set aside for SHIB burning.

As for the leader of the Shiba Inu team, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, he recently stated that adoption is more important than SHIB burns. Kusama stated that burns have their place and are certainly important. However, he believes that the greater success of SHIB and Shibarium lies in the greater adoption of the newly released blockchain.

#Shibarium #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 2,180% Spike in Whale Transactions, What's Going On?
09/05/2023 - 10:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 2,180% Spike in Whale Transactions, What's Going On?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Crash Is Good News
09/05/2023 - 10:24
Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Crash Is Good News
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 300,000 ETH Moved to Coinbase, Here's What Happened Next
09/05/2023 - 09:19
300,000 ETH Moved to Coinbase, Here's What Happened Next
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan