Shibarium Fees May Go up, SHIB Team Member Says, Good for SHIB Burns

Top member of Shiba Inu team explained how Shibarium may be even more useful for SHIB burns than stated previously

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, @LucieSHIB, published a post on the X app (previously Twitter) to stress certain features of Shibarium and draw the SHIB community's attention to them.

In particular, Lucie provided an explanation as to how Shibarium can increase SHIB burns but it will cost the SHIB army a little extra.

"It won't burn SHIB if you don't use it"

Lucie tweeted that the more people and entities that join the Shibarium user base, the better for SHIB token burns. This may certainly take a long time, and the community should make an effort to achieve it.

Lucie promised more information about SHIB burns to be revealed in the documentation that is bound to be released soon to the community.

Shibarium fees will likely rise, good for SHIB burns

Lucie then moved on to the question of whether higher fees on Shibarium can be expected. That is certainly so, she wrote in the post, since "the more you use Shibarium, the higher the traffic, which drives up gas fees."

WE NEED TO USE #Shibarium

It won't burn $SHIB if you don't use it!



Onboarding millions of people to Shibarium will take time and community effort.



More information about burns will be revealed in the upcoming documentation.



BUT it has been clearly explained in… pic.twitter.com/xjo27NlPP8 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) September 4, 2023

Lucie also shared a screenshot with a Discord message by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, who weighed in on frequent suggestions to burn the entire supply of Shiba Inu. Kusama wrote that doing so would require billions of USD, so they came up with another plan — accelerating SHIB burns via the use of the Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, which has by now been launched and relaunched. The mechanism works as a portion of the gas fees on it are set aside by developers in BONE tokens to be later converted to SHIB and sent to dead-end wallets.

Without the active use of Shibarium, SHIB burns look feeble so far, only occasionally showing a substantial rise in the green zone. On Sunday, it reached 500%. Overall, last week, more than 500,000,000 Shiba Inu meme coins were sent to a virtual furnace.

Currently, the total count of transactions on Shibarium is approaching one million, while the number of connected user wallets has already surpassed that milestone.