SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 13,100%, Here Are Likely Triggers

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 08:12
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu's burn rate has jumped by another 13,100% to keep April momentum intact
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 13,100%, Here Are Likely Triggers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is seeing a massive uptick in its burn rate today as this important metric has inked another 13,150% jump over the past 24 hours. Based on detailed records of this burn rate, this massive growth represents one of the most ambitious for the meme coin ecosystem this month, with more than 5 billion SHIB burnt thus far in April.

Shiba Inu Burn
Image Source: Shibburn

Possible SHIB burn triggers

Per the burn rate data, one single address is responsible for more than 95% of the total SHIB tokens sent to dead wallets.

While this is noteworthy, the centralization of the burning event might have been triggered by a whale moving large amounts of SHIB on-chain. With no more insights shared by Shibburn, the assumption is that the transaction stems from the Shibarium Puppynet testnet.

The Shiba Inu burn event has hardly translated into a price jump in recent times. While this is supposed to be a major impact, the overall outlook in the industry has forced Shiba Inu's price growth to be notably suppressed.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at a spot price of $0.000008756, down by 2.52% over the past 24 hours and by more than 11.5% in the past week.

Related
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be at Risk as Price Falls: Details

Highlight on competing meme coins

The focus of retail traders has notably shifted away from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin (DOGE) over the past few weeks as new players took centerstage. Chief among these new players is frog-themed meme coin PEPE.

PEPE's influence was so profound that even Binance exchange shunned its neutrality and listed the asset for trading on its platform last week in an attempt to fulfill its users' wishes. With PEPE still the focus for both retail and institutional investors, the relevance of SHIB has been pushed to the background.

While still maintaining its strides as the second largest meme coin, SHIB has longer-term viability, and this counts as its major attraction for now.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Top VC Claims XRP Is a Security
05/09/2023 - 06:20
Top VC Claims XRP Is a Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 22:14
Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Founder Says XRP Community Mocks and Hates Him
05/08/2023 - 20:46
Cardano Founder Says XRP Community Mocks and Hates Him
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya