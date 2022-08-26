SHIB, BTC Can Now Be Spent on eCommerce Giant eBay Through This: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin holders can now spend their cryptos on eCommerce giant eBay through the BitPay Card, which can be used like any other credit or debit card at eBay's checkout.

As explained in a blog post, holders can load their cryptocurrencies and spend them like cash on eBay through the BitPay card. The virtual BitPay card can also be used at millions of online merchants, anywhere Mastercard is accepted (including eBay).

Cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay currently supports the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, XRP, ApeCoin, Dai, Binance USD, USD Coin, Wrapped Bitcoin, Pax Dollar, Gemini Dollar and Euro Coin.

Currently, eBay does not accept direct crypto payments, but it may do so in the near future. Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, stated in a March 2022 interview with The Street that the online auction giant does not currently accept cryptocurrency payments but adds that the platform is constantly evaluating new forms of payments to accept.

World-class retailers that accept direct cryptocurrency payments include AMC Theaters, Jomashop, Newegg and Overstock.com.

More people want to transact with cryptocurrencies

According to a global poll done by Ripple, 56% of consumers worldwide are more willing to do business with a retailer that accepts cryptocurrencies than any other. Thirty-three percent of consumers polled also indicated that they would consider making purchases with cryptocurrencies.

"Nearly one-third of respondents say they would consider using crypto to make a domestic or international purchase, and one quarter say they would consider using it to send money to a domestic or international friend or family member," the survey found.

As earlier reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu, XRP and other cryptocurrencies supported by the Binance Argentina Card can now be spent at over 90 million MasterCard merchants.