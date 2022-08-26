SHIB, BTC Can Now Be Spent on eCommerce Giant eBay Through This: Details

Fri, 08/26/2022 - 12:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu, Bitcoin owners can now spend their crypto on eBay
SHIB, BTC Can Now Be Spent on eCommerce Giant eBay Through This: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin holders can now spend their cryptos on eCommerce giant eBay through the BitPay Card, which can be used like any other credit or debit card at eBay's checkout.

As explained in a blog post, holders can load their cryptocurrencies and spend them like cash on eBay through the BitPay card. The virtual BitPay card can also be used at millions of online merchants, anywhere Mastercard is accepted (including eBay).

Cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay currently supports the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, XRP, ApeCoin, Dai, Binance USD, USD Coin, Wrapped Bitcoin, Pax Dollar, Gemini Dollar and Euro Coin.

Currently, eBay does not accept direct crypto payments, but it may do so in the near future. Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay, stated in a March 2022 interview with The Street that the online auction giant does not currently accept cryptocurrency payments but adds that the platform is constantly evaluating new forms of payments to accept.

World-class retailers that accept direct cryptocurrency payments include AMC Theaters, Jomashop, Newegg and Overstock.com.

More people want to transact with cryptocurrencies

According to a global poll done by Ripple, 56% of consumers worldwide are more willing to do business with a retailer that accepts cryptocurrencies than any other. Thirty-three percent of consumers polled also indicated that they would consider making purchases with cryptocurrencies.

"Nearly one-third of respondents say they would consider using crypto to make a domestic or international purchase, and one quarter say they would consider using it to send money to a domestic or international friend or family member," the survey found.

Related
SHIB, ADA Now Accepted at More Than 90 Million Mastercard Merchants: Details

As earlier reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu, XRP and other cryptocurrencies supported by the Binance Argentina Card can now be spent at over 90 million MasterCard merchants.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
08/26/2022 - 15:03
Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogechain (DC) Price Explodes 220%, Here's Why
08/26/2022 - 14:18
Dogechain (DC) Price Explodes 220%, Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
08/26/2022 - 13:29
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan