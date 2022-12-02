SHIB Becomes "Stablecoin" for Whales, Here's What It Means

Fri, 12/02/2022 - 11:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales keep holding more or less stable amount of Shiba Inu, despite recent price fluctuations
SHIB Becomes "Stablecoin" for Whales, Here's What It Means
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Major crypto wallet tracker WhaleStats, which has emerged recently, reported that the total SHIB holdings of the 100 largest whales on Ethereum chain have remained on the same level for nearly two weeks, in spite of the recent price volatility.

Thus, SHIB seems to have in a way become a "stablecoin" for the owners of these wallets, which they keep holding no matter what happens on the market.

SHIB: From ATH in October back to crypto winter

For the largest hundred whales on Ethereum, the popular meme coin Shiba Inu is part of the top 10 assets they hold, and it has been for the past year. It has just moved from the top 1-2 places down to fifth place as of now.

From time to time, it also emerges on the top 10 list of the most traded digital currencies of these whales.

However, they used to hold a lot more SHIB coins than they are now. Last year, cumulative volumes of Shiba Inu stored by whales in their wallets reached a billion USD, sometimes more, sometimes less. Last year, at the end of October, the price of the token reached a historic peak, climbing up to the $0.00008845 level. SHIB and many other altcoins followed the flagship crypto Bitcoin here, which hit an all-time high of close to $69,000 in November 2021.

This year, the crypto market has been in a heavy decline stimulated by the well-known events that began in late February, spurred by the energy price crisis that followed.

Since then, whales' interest in SHIB started to go down, it seems, as the volumes of this meme coin that they held began to shrink in the summer and then dropped even further as the fall arrived.

"Stablecoin" for whales or a coin held "just in case?"

In the summer, whales' SHIB holdings began shrinking rigorously, first dropping below $1 million, then going under $500 million and finally passing below the $100 million mark.

In October, they fell under $80 million level and have been "stably" holding around $70 million. At press time, their comprised portfolio contains $74,511,078 worth of SHIB. Sometimes, the whales add a few million USD in this meme token but then sell them when the situation on the market becomes more favorable.

SHIBwhaleshold_00efwgeewrSTASHmemecoins
Image via WhaleStats

Currently, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000009248. On Oct. 29, it reached a peak of $0.00001241. However, in early November, the market was shaken by the FTX collapse and Bitcoin began plunging, pulling the altcoins down with it. This made Shiba Inu "add" another zero to its price as it fell deeper.

Related
New SHIB Whale Born as This Wallet Gets 1.2 Trillion Shiba Inu

What SHIB may bring us in future

The Shiba Inu development team is currently busy working on two major projects: SHIB Metaverse and the much-awaited Layer 2 protocol, Shibarium.

The release date for both has not been set yet. However, SHIB devs and The Third Floor studio that is working on SHIB's metaverse have recently shown the public art concepts of several new hubs (pieces of virtual land).

As for Shibarium, lead SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama keeps telling the community that it will be ready "soon," without revealing any specific or even approximate dates of the release.

Last month, he posted a puzzling tweet, in which he stated that the "initial design has been approved" and now he can "double down." Many in the comment thread thought he was hinting at a progress on Shibarium.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Millions of SHIB Burned in Three Big Transactions, Price Regains Key Level
12/02/2022 - 11:51
Millions of SHIB Burned in Three Big Transactions, Price Regains Key Level
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MASK Token Rising Massively, and Reason Might Surprise You
12/02/2022 - 10:46
MASK Token Rising Massively, and Reason Might Surprise You
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Ally and SEC: Events Just Getting Started as Scheduling Is Approved
12/02/2022 - 10:10
Ripple Ally and SEC: Events Just Getting Started as Scheduling Is Approved
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide