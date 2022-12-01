New SHIB Whale Born as This Wallet Gets 1.2 Trillion Shiba Inu

Thu, 12/01/2022 - 15:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mind-blowing amount of Shiba Inu moved to new wallet as price jumps 5+ percent
New SHIB Whale Born as This Wallet Gets 1.2 Trillion Shiba Inu
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Roughly 14 hours ago, a massive amount of Shiba Inu was transferred to a new crypto wallet, according to data shared by Etherscan tracker.

This may indicate the "birth" of a new cryptocurrency whale. The SHIB lump they received is worth $11,983,603 at the current SHIB/USD exchange rate. The sender's wallet now stands empty of Shiba Inu meme coins.

NewSHIBWhaleborn_00ewfr45th
Image via Etherscan

As reported by U.Today, just recently, the second most popular meme coin SHIB has been listed on yet another crypto trading venue: Bitcastle. To lure more users, the exchange promises large SHIB giveaways just for logging into the platform.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed by Bitcastle Crypto Exchange

Prior to that listing, SHIB support was also added by Japan-based exchange BITPoint. However, then, the SHIB army addressed the Twitter handle of Fidelity Investments giant, requesting that it list the canine token too. The Shib army received a vague reply that Fidelity hopes to expand its crypto range beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum in the near future. No agreement on getting Shiba Inu was achieved this time.

In the meantime, the SHIB army continues to reduce the circulating supply of SHIB. Over the past month, according to a recently posted tweet of Shibburn tracker, slightly over 666 million canine tokens were sent to "inferno" wallets.

Over the past few days, since Nov. 28, the price of SHIB has added over 5%. At the time of this writing, the prominent meme token is changing hands at $0.00000922. This is 89.54% lower than the all-time high of $0.00008845 it hit in October of last year.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz Says SBF Should Be Locked Up
12/01/2022 - 16:25
Mike Novogratz Says SBF Should Be Locked Up
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know
12/01/2022 - 15:29
Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Why Optimism (OP) Just Surged 20% in 2 Days
12/01/2022 - 15:16
Here's Why Optimism (OP) Just Surged 20% in 2 Days
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev