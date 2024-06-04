Advertisement
AD

    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    MOTHER meme coin by Iggy Azalea on Solana blockchain surges 30%, reaching $100 million market cap just one week after its controversial launch
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 12:51
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Iggy Azalea’s meme cryptocurrency, MOTHER, continues to take the crypto world by storm, jumping 30% in value to hit $0.1 per token today. This epic surge has pushed MOTHER’s market capitalization to a whopping $100 million, just a week after it launched on the Solana blockchain.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 12:48
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 1,875% in 2 Days
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As a reminder, the launch of MOTHER faced some rough waters from the start. Soon after the launch, reports surfaced that insiders had purchased over 20% of the total supply, leading to the sale of more than $2 million worth of coins right from the start of trading. This stirred up accusations of insider trading and raised concerns that the artist might have unloaded a significant portion of the tokens on its followers.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning

    In the face of these allegations, Azalea took action. She allegedly hired a development team, set up a token burning system to reduce supply and spent a lot of time interacting directly with the crypto community to address their concerns and build trust.

    ""
    Source: DEX Screener

    These efforts seem to have paid off, as investor confidence in MOTHER has surged along with its price. The token’s rapid rise indicates growing interest and positive attention among crypto enthusiasts, despite initial skepticism and controversy.

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 14:55
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    But MOTHER’s story is also a reminder: be careful with new cryptocurrencies, especially those launched by celebrities. It is essential to do your homework and be cautious, as many of these tokens can be a short-lived scam.

    #Iggy Azalea #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Trading Intensifies With Growing Bullish Sentiment
    Jun 04, 2024 - 12:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Trading Intensifies With Growing Bullish Sentiment
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Jun 04, 2024 - 12:46
    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Jun 04, 2024 - 12:46
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SNPad Announces Uniswap Listing and Plans to Transform TV Advertising with AI-Powered Platform
    ChainGPT Pad Launches $COOKIE to Introduce ‘MarketingFi,’ a Transparent, Decentralized, and User-Centric Approach to Marketing
    NFC Summit 24: from Web3 Conference to Web3 Festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 30% to $100 Million All-Time High
    Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Trading Intensifies With Growing Bullish Sentiment
    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD