SHIB Army Rejoice: Elon Musk Sells His "Burnt Hair" Perfume for SHIB

Wed, 10/12/2022 - 12:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk's first perfume is now sold for crypto, list of coins accepted includes Shiba Inu and DOGE
SHIB Army Rejoice: Elon Musk Sells His "Burnt Hair" Perfume for SHIB
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Head of Tesla and a few small-cap companies Elon Musk has announced the launch of his first perfume sale. Ten thousand bottles of "Burnt Hair" made by, funny as it may sound, The Boring Company, have been sold to date.

Aside from traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, fans of SHIB and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay.

Elon Musk sells perfume for SHIB and DOGE

The new product has been made by The Boring Company, the company that builds tunnels underground to solve the problem of high traffic and which also produced a flamethrower a few years ago.

To celebrate this launch, Elon Musk is now jokingly referring to himself as the "Perfume Salesman" on his Twitter bio.

Related
Record 64 Billion SHIB Burned by This Major Portal, But Community Says It's Nothing, Here's Why

The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards. However, The Boring Company also accepts crypto — Musk tweeted that DOGE payments are also possible.

Since crypto is accepted in collaboration with BitPay payment processor, payments in SHIB are also possible.

SHIBMuskDOGE_perfume
Image via The Boring Company
#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple's Major Partner in Europe Joins Digital Pound Foundation: Details
10/12/2022 - 13:10
Ripple's Major Partner in Europe Joins Digital Pound Foundation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12
10/12/2022 - 12:54
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
10/12/2022 - 12:44
Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan