SHIB Army Rejoice: Elon Musk Sells His "Burnt Hair" Perfume for SHIB

Elon Musk's first perfume is now sold for crypto, list of coins accepted includes Shiba Inu and DOGE

Head of Tesla and a few small-cap companies Elon Musk has announced the launch of his first perfume sale. Ten thousand bottles of "Burnt Hair" made by, funny as it may sound, The Boring Company, have been sold to date.

Aside from traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, fans of SHIB and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay.

Elon Musk sells perfume for SHIB and DOGE

The new product has been made by The Boring Company, the company that builds tunnels underground to solve the problem of high traffic and which also produced a flamethrower a few years ago.

To celebrate this launch, Elon Musk is now jokingly referring to himself as the "Perfume Salesman" on his Twitter bio.

The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards. However, The Boring Company also accepts crypto — Musk tweeted that DOGE payments are also possible.

And you can pay with Doge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Since crypto is accepted in collaboration with BitPay payment processor, payments in SHIB are also possible.