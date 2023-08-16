SHIB Among Assets in Voyager's Major Sell-Off on Coinbase, SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, LEASH Listed on Large Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Valeria Blokhina
Take a look at what U.Today has prepared for you in its latest crypto news digest!
SHIB Among Assets in Voyager's Major Sell-Off on Coinbase, SEC-Grayscale Decision Expected This Week, LEASH Listed on Large Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) joins BTC and ETH in Voyager's major asset sell-off on Coinbase

According to data provided by Lookonchain, over the past four days, bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has sent a significant portion of its crypto holdings to Coinbase. As a result of a large-scale sale, 49 tokens worth approximately $63 million have been liquidated. The list of sold assets included 781 Bitcoin ($23 million), 9,570 Ethereum ($17.6 million), 1.4 trillion Shiba Inu ($14.4 million), and other cryptocurrencies such as LINK and MATIC. Back in May, Voyager stated that it would recover roughly 35% of customers' deposits. Since then, the crypto lender continues fulfilling its obligations by liquidating its assets.

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Years of Silence

SEC-Grayscale decision expected this week, crypto may gain greater momentum: John Deaton

John Deaton, CryptoLaw founder and pro-Ripple lawyer, took to X platform to comment on the statement of ETF Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas regarding the upcoming court decision in the Grayscale v. SEC lawsuit. As a reminder, in June last year, the regulator refused to allow Grayscale to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a BTC spot ETF. Deaton wrote that he will be on the lookout for the Grayscale v. SEC case verdict this week. In case Grayscale wins, crypto will gain even bigger momentum than it currently has. The lawyer then added that he always believed that the SEC has a high chance of losing if a crypto company fights back regarding Bitcoin spot ETFs. "The surprise will be if the SEC doesn't lose," he concludes.

Shiba Inu token LEASH listed on major exchange, price jumps

Yesterday, LEASH, one of the so-called "SHIB trifecta" tokens, experienced a new wave of adoption, as it has been listed by major crypto exchange Crypto.com. From now on, the exchange's users will be able to deposit and trade LEASH against USD. This is not the only listing the token has seen this month. Previously, StealthEX, a custody-free cryptocurrency exchange, added LEASH to its mobile app. On top of the already generated excitement toward the token, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teased plans to reveal something exclusive for LEASH — supposedly a new use case for the asset.

