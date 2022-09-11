SHIB, ADA Users Can Now Enjoy 8% Cashback on Binance Card Purchases: Details

Sun, 09/11/2022 - 14:39
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cryptocurrency users to enjoy 8% rewards while spending on Binance Card
Holders of Shiba Inu, Cardano and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Card can now enjoy 8% cashback on purchases made with their crypto. As reported by U.Today, holders can use their assets to make their purchases and pay bills at over 90 million Mastercard merchants worldwide, both in-store and online.

At the start of August, Binance added XRP, Shiba Inu and Avalanche to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Card.

Fourteen cryptocurrencies, including BUSD, USDT, USDC, BTC, BNB, ETH, ADA, DOT, SOL, MANA, SXP, XRP, SHIB and AVAX, are currently supported by Binance Card. Late last month, the Binance Card pilot kicked off in Argentina as part of a partnership between Binance and Mastercard to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and regular purchases.

Ultra-luxury UAE resort now accepts cryptocurrencies

According to a blog release, the ultra-luxurious UAE resort, Palazzo Versace Dubai, now accepts cryptocurrency payments for dining, lodging, meetings, events and spa treatments.

With a partnership with Binance, the top hotel in Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront is now able to give guests the option of making payments in a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, BNB, Bitcoin and others. The Binance gateway will be used for these transactions.

The UAE resort promises that the online payment integration phase, which is the next step, will launch soon after. However, it will also accept cryptocurrency payments on its e-commerce platforms, which include gift vouchers and flower shops. From luxury watchmakers such as TAG Heuer, Hublot and Breitling, to fashion brands such as Gucci, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment continues to grow.

